In the newest clip from the Beardo and Weirdo podcast, comedian Craig Gass tells Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael about the time he spotted Metallica's Kirk Hammett and Robert Trujillo in Hawaii... and nobody else seemed to realize!

For so many celebrities, anonymity is not an option, especially when you're in one of the biggest bands in the history of all of music. To be able to step out in public and not be swarmed by autograph hounds and selfie-seekers is a reality only fantasized.

But for these metal-monger surfing buddies, they were able to catch some waves in the tropical location without much issue, Gass recalls with bewilderment.

READ MORE: 12 Rock + Metal Artists Who Love to Surf

"I went to Hawaii where my girlfriend and I broke up... and it only gets worse from there," Gass begins. He was vacationing in Hawaii alongside former Papa Roach drummer (and episode one podcast guest) Dave Buckner and his girlfriend Stacy. After handling some social media responsibilities (the grind never stops!), the comedian rejoined the group at the beach.

Stacy tells him Danny Trujillo of Metallica is present, which just confuses him. Danny Trujillo, of course, is a competitive skateboarder and, as you can probably surmise, it was actually Robert Trujillo. Buckner points out Robert and Kirk out in the water surfing.

"Nobody is talking to them! They're just surfing," Gass exclaims.

Watch the video below and you can hear even more stories in the full episode of the Beardo and Weirdo podcast.

About the Beardo and Weirdo Podcast

The Beardo and Weirdo podcast stars comedian and big time rock and metal fans Craig Gass and Five Finger Death Punch bassist Chris Kael. Together, they share a lot of laughs as well as personal stories that hit on serious topics such as addiction and recovery.

New episodes every Thursday.

