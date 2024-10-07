Hardcore punk group Mexican Coke have been removed from a tour with Fentanyl due to reports that the former band's vocalist was used racial and homophobic slurs and assaulted the crowd during a recent show.

Fentanyl singer Kenny Turner shared a post on social media yesterday (Oct. 6) stating that Mexican Coke are no longer on their tour. Asbestos, one of the other opening acts, will now serve as Fentanyl's direct support for the remainder of the trek.

Although Turner's post didn't state why Mexican Coke are no longer part of the tour, reports have surfaced online from fans that the band's vocalist, whose name is Carlos, was acting out during their show in Salt Lake City Saturday night.

A person who allegedly attended the show wrote a post on the Hardcore Reddit Page titled "Vocalist from Mexican Coke got his ass beat in SLC tonight," which claimed that the singer was drinking a lot, cussing out members of the audience and refusing to perform until he was given more to drink.

"After a song and a half of drunken mumbling, people start throwing beer cans and one of the drunk punks came up and started swinging on him on stage. Multiple other people came to aid both sides and it ended with the vocalist having his shirt torn off," the post continued.

Someone else shared a screenshot of the post on X and added more to the story, alleging that the singer also used homophobic and racial slurs, threw beer cans at people and broke equipment on the stage.

Mexican Coke have not yet commented on the reports.