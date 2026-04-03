Harms Way’s James Pligge Shares Emotional Message Following Death of Bandmate Bo Lueders

Harms Way vocalist James Pligge has publicly shared his thoughts for the first time since the death of bandmate Bo Lueders.

The 38-year-old guitarist and HardLore podcast co-host's death was announced on social media on April 2.

What James Pligge Said About Bo Lueders' Death

Pligge reflected on his time with Lueders in an Instagram post on Friday, saying he had "struggled to come up with the right words." The two met 24 years ago before going on to form Chicago-based hardcore outfit Harms Way in 2006.

From then on we created a bond that not many people can ever say they have with someone. I was able to play music, eat expensive food and see some of the world's most beautiful places with him. We spent hours together in hotel rooms, in the drivers seat or shotgun just talking about the ''Sopranos' or listening to Crowbar. It's hard when everything you've done in the last 20 years is with someone who's now gone and I'm going to really miss him.

Pligge said he will remember Lueders as someone kind, funny and smart who also cared about his friends.

"The last thing I'll say is that there is nothing more important than family and friends," Pligge continued. "Make sure to call them, see them and make plans with them. In the end, the love and bonds we make with people will live on forever."

How Other Musicians and Friends Paid Tribute to Bo Lueders

Tributes to Lueders poured in following news of his death. His HardLore co-host and friend Colin Young called Lueders a "kind soul."

"This beautiful thing we built together was the greatest honor of my life, and my only solace is knowing that we documented a lifetime of memories, at first to share with the world, but now to look back on and preserve your warm, kind soul forever," Young shared on Instagram

God's Hate vocalist and AEW wrestler Brody King said in a post that traveling through Chicago will never be the same now that Lueders is gone.

"Thank you for always being one of my biggest supporters, for always being down for a meal after a show, for helping out anyway that you could, and most importantly for being my friend."

Former Every Time I Die and current Atomic Rule guitarist Andy Williams asked his followers to hug their loved ones "as if they are made of gold" while reflecting on his time with Lueders.

"The amount of time I got to break bread with you was an absolute wonderful memory I get to have. A true gift I've been given in this life."

Several bands paid tribute to Lueders on their official social media, including Lamb of God, Hatebreed and Coheed and Cambria.

Boston hardcore act Haywire stopped their set in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday for vocalist Austin Sparkman to talk to the crowd about the importance of keeping in contact with your friends and loved ones in the wake of Lueders's death.

"Bo treated me the same at 16 as he did at 32," Sparkman said via Haywire's Instagram. "Kinda guy that saw you had a problem and wanted to help solve it. Kinda friend that would remember you were bummed about something and text you at 1:30 a.m. to make you feel better."

Sparkman also included a text message sent to him by Lueders in the post.

haywire's message to bo lueders Haywire via Instagram loading...

Metallic hardcore band The Killer is dedicating Saturday's show at Cobra Lounge in Chicago to Lueders and allowing attendees to pay whatever they want to get in.

"If you just need to come and get a hug and be around friends, don't pay a cent," the band shared. Whatever you feel comfortable paying at the door, we welcome you to come and be surrounded by your Chicago hardcore family."

Fundraiser Started For Bo Lueders' Memorial Service

Young has opened a GoFundMe campaign to help raise money for Lueders' memorial services.

"This GoFundMe is for his mother, Wendy, and girlfriend, Taylor, to help with the costs of both afterlife and memorial services in Chicago."

Just hours after it was launched on Friday, the campaign had raised more than $100,000.

For information about the fundraiser or to donate, visit the campaign page on GoFundMe.