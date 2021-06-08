The Acacia Strain to Revisit Two Albums on 2021 Tour

As the Acacia Strain return to the road later this year, fans will be treated to something old and something new. Primarily playing back-to-back nights in select cities, the band will revisit two classic albums and offer a sampling of tracks from their latest set Slow Decay.

One night will be dedicated to playing It Comes in Waves in full followed by selections from Slow Decay while the other night is completely dedicated to their Wormwood album.

In addition, the band has lined up a number of support acts. Kublai Khan are on board from Nov. 10-Dec. 4. Harms way join the bill Dec. 5-13. And you'll also have Orthodox and Dying Wish playing the entire run.

The tour kicks off Nov. 10 and 11 in Richmond, Virginia, wrapping up just over a month later on Dec. 12 and 13 in Cleveland, Ohio. See all of the scheduled dates below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday (June 11) at 10AM local time.

Wormwood was first released by The Acacia Strain back in 2010. It reached No. 67 on the Billboard 200 Album Chart and featured the song "Jonestown" as its single. It Comes in Waves was released in late 2019 while Slow Decay followed less than half a year later arriving in July of 2020.

The Acacia Strain 2021 Tour Dates

Rise / Closed Casket

Nov. 10 Richmond, Va. @ The Canal Club *

Nov. 11 Richmond, Va. @ The Canal Club #

Nov. 13 Nashville, Tenn. @ The End *

Nov. 14 Nashville, Tenn. @ The End #

Nov. 16 Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar *

Nov. 17 Tampa, Fla. @ Crowbar #

Nov. 19 Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group *

Nov. 20 Houston, Texas @ The Secret Group #

Nov. 21 San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Underground *

Nov. 22 San Antonio, Texas @ Vibes Underground #

Nov. 23 Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill *

Nov. 24 Dallas, Texas @ Gas Monkey Bar & Grill #

Nov. 26 Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theatre *

Nov. 27 Mesa, Ariz. @ The Nile Theatre #

Nov. 28 Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction *

Nov. 29 Anaheim, Calif. @ Chain Reaction #

Dec. 01 Denver, Colo. @ HQ *

Dec. 02 Denver, Colo. @ HQ #

Dec. 03 Kansas City, Mo. @ The Rino *

Dec. 04 Lawrence, Kan. @ The Bottleneck #

Dec. 05 St. Paul, Minn. @ Amsterdam Bar & Hall *

Dec. 06 St. Paul, Minn. 2 Amsterdam Bar & Hall #

Dec. 07 Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen *

Dec. 08 Chicago, Ill. @ Beat Kitchen #

Dec. 10 Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary *

Dec. 11 Detroit, Mich. @ The Sanctuary #

Dec. 12 Cleveland, Ohio @ The Foundry *

Dec. 13 Cleveland, Ohio @ The Foundry #

* It Comes in Waves / Slow Decay Set

# Wormwood Set