Ready to get pumped? Because Heart Attack Man are here to pump you up. The poppy Cleveland emo-punkers have shared with Loudwire a selection of exciting gym songs to get your workout going, all hand-picked by Heart Attack Man vocalist Eric Egan.

But don't expect just lively punk picks from Heart Attack Man, a trio along with drummer Adam Paduch and guitarist Ty Sickels. Pop and hip-hop also crop up with fiery picks to elevate your heart rate. Heart Attack Man's new album Freak of Nature is out May 26.

See the list of songs below.

Variety is the spice of life, after all, something many of us learn as we get older (plus, BLACKPINK and Harms Way should be on more playlists together).

"The overarching theme [of Freak of Nature] is growing up," he says.

The vocalist continues, "I spent my entire 20s just feeling completely out of place. It was like I hadn't found my people yet. In early adulthood, I went through a lot of shit mentally. With Freak of Nature, I'm embracing the fact I don't know what the hell I'm doing, but it's okay."

"Heart Attack Man, "Stick Up" (Music Video)

The band has issued the Freak of Nature numbers "Stick Up" and the title track so far. Heart Attack Man are touring the U.S. throughout the summer. Get more info here. Find Heart Attack Man on Apple Music, Spotify, Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

And guess what? Egan made a playlist of his gym songs — Heart Attack Man's "Big Tough Gym Playlist." Listen below. See his complete detailed song list underneath. Get Loudwire's newsletter for more.

Eric From Heart Attack Man's Big Tough Gym Playlist