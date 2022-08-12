Lars Ulrich Reportedly Snuck Into a Turnstile Show in a Very Unique Way

Metallica's Lars Ulrich reportedly snuck into a Turnstile show incognito last month (July 31) at the Chicago venue Subterranean. The gig was a Lollapalooza 2022 aftershow following the distinctive punk band's festival performance the day before.

And the heavy metal drummer got into the show — evidently to watch only one song — in a pretty unconventional way, according to Knotfest's HardLore: Stories From Tour. Last week, hosts Bo Lueders (Harm's Way) and Colin Young (God's Hate, Twitching Tongues) said Ulrich was "snuck in through the fire escape" to an area of the 400-capacity concert hall cordoned off just for him.

The Aug. 4 HardLore episode was actually a recap of this year's Sound and Fury Festival, the annual hardcore punk fest that took place in Los Angeles at the same time as Lollapalooza. However, talk soon turned to Ulrich's eccentric entry at the Turnstile show.

In a portion of the podcast transcribed by The Pit, Lueders said that a friend of theirs "was posting videos, and she was texting me there was a little section, sectioned off on the balcony for a one Lars Ulrich who came to the show just to see them for one song. Snuck in through the fire escape, or I should say was snuck in through the fire escape."

"Fucking Batman over here," Young quipped.

"He's not gonna walk through," Lueders added. "I would have lost my goddamn mind. So, Lars Ulrich at the Turnstile show."

Last year, Turnstile's GLOW ON was one of Loudwire's Best Rock & Metal Albums. Their single "Holiday," first issued on the Turnstile Love Connection EP, was one of Loudwire's Best Rock Songs. The band will be touring across North America throughout the fall.

Metallica are currently wrapping up their summer 2022 tour dates and will play at New York's Global Citizen Festival in September. Check for Metallica tickets at this link.

