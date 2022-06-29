‘Member of the Metallica Family’ Tests Positive for COVID, Festival Set Canceled

Metallica have canceled their headlining performance at Wednesday's (June 29) Frauenfeld Rocks festival in Switzerland after someone in the heavy metal band's camp tested positive for COVID-19. Metallica will not make up the show in the near future.

Get tickets to Metallica's upcoming U.S. shows here.

Still, Sabaton, Five Finger Death Punch, FEVER 333 and other billed acts will perform at Fraunfeld Rocks on Wednesday as scheduled. It was to be Metallica's only Swiss show.

However, early Wednesday, Metallica revealed in a statement , "It is with a very heavy heart that we are announcing that we will not be appearing at Frauenfeld Rocks in Switzerland today, as unfortunately, a member of the Metallica family has tested positive for COVID. We are beyond sorry to disappoint those of you planning to attend this show."

The group continued, "It was our intention to reschedule a show in Switzerland as soon as possible, however in overnight discussions with the local promoters, sadly it became apparent that schedules and venues do not line up for the remainder of this year or next."

Metallica added, "If you have a ticket and would still like to attend Out in the Green, you will received a refund of 50 Swiss francs. Should you decide not to attend the festival altogether, you will be refunded the ticket price by the respective ticket agencies; you may request a refund for your ticket at Ticketmaster.ch."

Fraunfeld Rocks organizer Wolfgang Sahli and Live Nation CEO Andre Lieberberg jointly commented, "The show must go on."

COVID has killed over a million Americans since March 2020, and over six million worldwide, according to The New York Times. Many major music artists returned to performing publicly again in 2021 after the pandemic essentially shuttered all touring.

Metallica, together over 40 years, are currently touring the world. See their remaining dates for 2022 under the announcement. Several new documentaries about the band are rolling out now. Last year, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich said it was "way too early" to talk about a new Metallica album, though the band had seemingly been working on one.

Metallica Fest Update - June 29, 2022

Metallica Summer 2022 Tour Dates

July 1 – Werchter, Belgium @ Rock Werchter

July 3 – Bilbao, Spain @ Rock Day

July 6 – Madrid, Spain @ Mad Cool

July 8 – Lisbon, Portugal @ NOS Alive

July 28-31 – Chicago, Ill. @ Lollapalooza

Aug. 11 – Buffalo, N.Y. @ Highmark Stadium

Aug. 14 – Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PNC Park