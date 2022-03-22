Metallica, Green Day, MGK + More Revealed for Lollapalooza 2022 Lineup

Lollapalooza is back for another year in Chicago, this time pulling in metal legends Metallica to top the entire bill for the music weekend, while Green Day and Machine Gun Kelly are also among the "big letter" names atop the 2022 lineup.

While Lollapalooza has always prided itself on providing an eclectic lineup, there is plenty of hard rock and metal to see over the four day weekend at Chicago's Grant Park July 28-31. In addition to the three aforementioned acts, fans will be able to take in sets from Idles, Turnstile, Willow, Royal Blood, Maneskin, Dashboard Confessional, Wet Leg, The Wombats, The Regrettes, Kennyhoopla, Gayle, Taipei Houston, Giovannie and the Hired Guns, Lorna Shore and Meet Me @ the Altar among many other acts.

Other names of note in other genres participating in the 2022 lineup include Dua Lipa, J. Cole, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Kygo, Glass Animals, Billy Strings, Big Sean, The Kid Laroi, Jazmine Sullivan, Don Tolliver, Charli XCX, Kaskade, Rezz, YG, Zhu, Dominic Fike, King Princess, 100 Gecs, Girl in Red, Manchester Orchestra, Local Natives, Tove Lo, Bob Moses, Banks, Tinashe, Pinkpanthress and many more. You can see the full lineup listed toward the bottom of the page.

It should also be noted, listed all the way down at the bottom of the poster, is that Jane's Addiction will be a "special guest" at this year's event. Jane's leader, Perry Farrell, is the founder of Lollapalooza, so having his band on board back in action is a welcome tie to the festival's '90s boom.

Lollapalooza is excited to announce the return of Kidzapalooza, an interactive music playground within the festival, featuring a lineup of family-friendly performances, activities, music, and dance workshops and more. Grab your future rock stars and get ready for an amazing experience. Returning in 2022 is the Bonus Tracks stage, a magical area within Grant Park where community, dancing, mindfulness, and inclusivity drive each day’s programming. It is a place to create connections, move your body, and open your mind in between musical performances.

This year, Lollapalooza will be unveiling a variety of unique NFT options and experiences for fans throughout the festival season. In addition to NFT’s that fans can purchase, Lolla will collaborate with NFT communities and create NFT’s that are minted, collected, and traded for artistic value, with each including various levels of IRL benefits on festival grounds. NFT enthusiasts can follow the Official Lollapalooza Metaverse Twitter account, @LollaFrens, to join the community and stay up to date on all offerings.

Tickets for Lollapalooza are currently on sale via the events website with general admission, VIP and platinum packages available as well as hotel, cabana and Lolla insider packages. Get details here.

2022 Lollapalooza Lineup

Lollapalooza Lollapalooza loading...