The "glow" is not off of Turnstile's GLOW ON quite yet. In fact, the band has just announced more fall dates as part of their "Turnstile Love Connection Tour" that will carry them into November of this year.

For the upcoming run, the band didn't have to look far to find their supporting acts as fellow Baltimore-area bands JPEGMAFIA and Snail Mail will open shows for the group. The trek officially gets underway Oct. 3 at New York's Brooklyn Mirage and winds across the country, coming to its conclusion on Nov. 19 at Boston's Roadrunner. See all the stops listed at the bottom of this post.

Pre-sale tickets for the trek will be available at 10AM local time tomorrow (June 22), with the general on-sale starting this Thursday (June 23) at 10AM local time. Head over to Turnstile's website for additional ticketing info as well as their upcoming international shows.

And to coincide with the news of new dates, the band has a new video to share as well. The band's own Brendan Yates directed the video with Ian Hurdle for "New Heart Design" off the GLOW ON album.

Turnstile, "New Heart Design"

Turnstile / JPEGMAFIA / Snail Mail 2022 Tour Dates

Oct. 3 - Brooklyn, N.Y. @ The Brooklyn Mirage

Oct. 4 - Toronto, Ontario @ HISTORY

Oct. 6 - Asbury Park, N.J. @ Stone Pony Summer Stage^

Oct. 9 - Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

Oct. 11 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 13 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues*

Oct. 14 - St. Petersburg, Fla. @ Jannus Live

Oct. 16 - New Orleans, La. @ Orpheum Theater

Oct. 18 - Kansas City, Mo. @ Uptown Theater

Oct. 19 - St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

Oct. 21 - Louisville, Ky. @ Old Forester's Paristown Hall

Oct. 22 - Columbus, Ohio @ KEMBA Live!

Oct. 23 - Chicago, Ill. @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom*

Oct. 25 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore*

Oct. 27 - Denver, Colo. @ Mission Ballroom

Oct. 28 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Oct. 30 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Oct. 31 - San Francisco, Calif. @ The Warfield

Nov. 7 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ The Van Buren*

Nov. 8 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Brooklyn Bowl*

Nov. 11 - San Antonio, Texas @ The Aztec Theatre*

Nov. 12 - Houston, Texas @ Bayou Music Center*

Nov. 16 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE*

Nov. 17 - Buffalo, N.Y. @ Town Ballroom*

Nov. 19 - Boston, Mass. @ Roadrunner*

* PLUS SPECIAL GUESTS / NO JPEGMAFIA

^ NO SNAIL MAIL