A WWE wrestler is now coming to the ring accompanied by the sound of Tool's Adam Jones on guitar.

Who Is Penta?

One of the hottest superstars to debut on WWE programming in recent weeks has been Mexican wrestler Penta. The masked luchador joined the company following a run in WWE's promotional competitor, All Elite Wrestling.

WrestleMania 41 Getty Images loading...

Penta was immediately featured on WWE's longtime Monday night show, Raw, which currently runs on Netflix. He also found himself in the middle of a four-way match for the Intercontinental Championship at this year's WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

READ MORE: 15 Best Hard Rock And Metal WrestleMania Moments (Ranked)

While Penta may not have left with the title that night, he has been able to maintain his popularity thanks to his flashy moveset and explosive entrance complete with crunching guitars and pyro.

As of this week, however, Penta's entrance has gotten an upgrade thanks to some reworked entrance music.

Adam Jones Shoutout On Raw

During Monday night's episode of Raw from Omaha, Nebraska, Penta made his way to the ring with a slightly updated entrance.

The masked wrestler made his slow walk to the ring while much heavier than usual music played throughout the arena.

"You're hearing a new version of Penta's theme featuring one of the greatest guitarists of all time, Adam Jones from Grammy award-winning band Tool, using a specific playing technique that has been heard since the early '90s and around the globe," announcer Michael Cole informed viewers.

While it may have been a clunky way to introduce any unfamiliar viewers to Jones and Tool, it was welcome addition in an era when WWE entrance themes tend to be fairly generic.

WWE plans to release the song, "The Fire Is Coming," in the near future on all streaming platforms.

This is the second big metal act to be featured on WWE programming in the past month. Kerry King of Slayer made an appearance during night two of WrestleMania when he played guitar for wrestler Damian Priest's entrance.