Meet the Man Who Went Viral Shredding Metal Songs on His Man Boobs

What started as a silly shirtless tribute to a metal icon has turned into a viral sensation thanks to a Kentucky man and his innovative "tit-tar" skills.

How the 'Tit-tar' Started

Like many metal fans, Aaron Hartman, or Studmuffin Supreme as he is known to his online following, found himself trying to cope with the death of Ozzy Osbourne on July 22, 2025. He turned to music as a way to find some light in the darkness surrounding the day's news.

But then he discovered something much more than temporary relief.

"I heard 'Crazy Train' come on and I started playing the drums on my stomach," the 35-year-old explained. "I wasn't wearing a shirt and I just started moving up to my man boobs."

Hartman continued playing along with the song on his body, slowly incorporating more jiggle from his chest into each note.

Little did he know what he had created in this moment. A video of the shirtless performance was later uploaded to TikTok, where it quickly amassed thousands of views from people mesmerized by Hartman's precision while playing along with the Ozzy classic.

The "tit-tar" was born.

From Slipknot Dances to 'America's Got Talent'

Hartman's foray into "tit-tar" wasn't his first brush with earning viral superstar status. Years prior, he gained a TikTok following by dancing along (while wearing a shirt) to Slipknot's "Before I Forget."

The 15-second video also caught the attention of America's Got Talent producers, who wanted Hartman to perform on the NBC show.

"The first thing I said to them was 'Are you guys desperate?'" the Independence, Kentucky resident recalled. "I really didn't even think I would make it on the stage, let alone be on there for a full segment."

Not only did they want him to come to California to recreate his viral dance, but they also requested that he do it in front of a crowd for two minutes while being critiqued by a celebrity panel of judges.

That might not seem like a long time, but Hartman found the whole thing to be rather exhaustive, given his fairly limited collection of dance moves and the fact that he had only created short videos for his Studmuffin Supreme social media accounts up until this point.

"I was kind of blanking out and staring into the crowd."

Hartman continued thrusting his hips as Technotronic's 1989 dance hit "Pump Up the Jam" blared throughout the Pasadena Civic Auditorium. One-by-one, each of the celebrity judges pressed their buzzers, showing their disapproval, which is represented by a big red X over the stage.

All but Heidi Klum voted for Hartman to be removed from the stage.

"The crowd was cheering and they were booing the judges that buzzed me out."

Losing Weight and Getting Better At 'Tit-Tar'

A lot has happened to Hartman since he introduced Studmuffin Surpreme to a national television audience nearly two years ago. He's dropped nearly 100 lbs. since the show, and he has worked hard to evolve his "tit-tar" skills.

"The more weight I've lost, the more confident I have felt in myself," Hartman said of his weight-loss journey.

The progress is noticeable in the "tit-tar" videos where Hartman has continued to fine-tune his craft. He's added everything from vibratos to pinch harmonics to his performances.

"Once I learned the jiggle effect made it funnier, I started to incorporate those."

Hartman has played the "tit-tar" along to songs by Iron Maiden, Megadeth, and his personal favorite, Metallica. He mostly records the short clips at home, where his wife, Dandrea, often catches him mid-song on their security camera.

For fun, Dandrea will send footage from the security camera to Aaron while he is working on his next viral "tit-tar" hit.

"She will send me those and it just sounds like me slapping meat."

Hartman refuses to call himself a "tit-tar" aficionado, even though he may have spearheaded the topless musical movement. He's even had others send him videos of their own "tit-tar" attempts in search of feedback from the master.

aaron hartman performing on tiktok Aaron Hartman via TikTok/Facebook loading...

Hartman's Studmuffin Supreme TikTok account has ballooned to more than 883,000 followers, with another 28,000 followers joining his Instagram. Most recently, Hartman started selling Tit-Tar Hero T-shirts as a playful take on the Guitar Hero video game franchise, which he credits for precise rhythm skills.

Not a bad run for someone who started all of this by tapping along with "Crazy Train" on their belly while trying to find a reason to smile following the death of a metal icon.

"When I did the thing for Ozzy, it was just one and done, I thought," Hartman said, looking back at his past year. "It was just to satisfy my need. I was just like, 'This one is for Ozzy!'"

Where to Find Studmuffin Supreme

You can find Studmuffin Supreme sharing his "tit-tar" skills with the world at the following accounts:

Want to dive into the full "tit-tar" catalog but don't know where to start? Here are some of Studmuffin Supreme's greatest hits:

Tool, 'Schism'

Metallica, 'Seek and Destroy'

Pantera, 'Walk'

AC/DC, 'Thunderstruck'

Killswitch Engage, 'This Fire'

