The Heartwarming Story Behind Mark Tremonti’s Frank Sinatra Covers Album

Mark Tremonti's Frank Sinatra covers album Tremonti Sings Sinatra arrives tomorrow (May 27), and there's a heartwarming story behind why he chose to give the proceeds to charity.

Despite the stark contrast in sound compared to what fans are used to hearing from Tremonti in his own band and Alter Bridge, he's confident that fans of his rock music will still appreciate the record.

"I've seen a bigger response from this song coming out than I've ever gotten in my entire career, which is nuts," Tremonti told Loudwire Nights host Toni Gonzalez. "It's been such a positive experience. I was nervous going into it — not as far as singing it, but nervous with the way it would be received just because it is so different. I don't want people to just be like, 'Just go pick up your guitar and play some hard rock for us.'"

In addition to the album, the rocker has also launched his "Take a Chance for Charity" initiative to raise money for the National Down Syndrome Society.

"I want to challenge people — anybody with a platform, it can be an athlete, an actor, a musician, a weatherman, a radio host... anybody can go and take a chance for charity by doing something not expected of them, something completely different that they're followers would not see coming and do it for charity," he explained of the project.

According to the initiative's website, the musician was inspired to launch the program after he found out about his daughter Stella's Down syndrome diagnosis. He'd always been a fan of Sinatra and singing his songs, and the legend had raised more than a billion dollars for charity during his career, so Tremonti wanted to start a charity of his own.

Over a dozen influential volunteers have stepped up to create their own challenge for the cause, including comedian Larry the Cable guy, Chris Daughtry, Black Stone Cherry, Fuel and others.

"It's gonna be the most fun everybody's ever had raising money for charity. It's also a get-out-of-jail-free card for anybody to do the weirdest thing they can think of that maybe other people might think is weird, but they love," Tremonti continued. "Here's my chance to yodel or go and do whatever it is that I love doing because my fans will accept it because it's for charity."

Tremonti Sings Sinatra will be available tomorrow. Pre-order the album here now — proceeds will go toward the National Down Syndrome Society.

