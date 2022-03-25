Powerwolf’s New Song ‘Sainted by the Storm’ Is a Fist-to-the-Sky Rager

Powerwolf have been quite prolific in recent years, and, on the heels of last year's Call of the Wild album comes a brand new song, "Sainted by the Storm."

It's an all-out sing-along track from the opening moment and before song's end, you'll be throwing your fist skyward and belting out "All aboard kissed by the iron fist / We are sainted by the storm" in unison with frontman Attila Dorn. Instrumentally, there's some stomp 'n' pomp as the track sways from a bass-driven chorus and balloons into a massive refrain that is destined to become a live fan-favorite.

Commenting on the new song, which came so soon after the last album, the band said, “We would like to thank you all for your fantastic support with the release of a brand new song! It's been less than a year since we released our new album Call of the Wild and it's rather unusual for us to follow up so soon, but we miss you all and were overwhelmed by your comments and feedback not only on the last album but also on our streaming event 'The Monumental Mass,' despite the lack of live shows and the opportunity to see each other again and celebrate a furious metal mass together! Enjoy 'Sainted By The Storm,' this one is for you, wolves!”

Listen to "Sainted by the Storm" below.

Powerwolf, "Sainted By the Storm" Lyrics

All aboard kissed by the iron fist

We are sainted by the storm Strive across the seven seas

Under banners of the cross

Brave the walls of deadly waves

Born to pay the price for loss Went ahead by force of will

And the sails up to the sky

Sainted by the sacrament

And blessed to testify The belief that a land will rise

And of glory be our dome

And hand of god will lead us home All aboard kissed by the iron fist

We are sainted by the storm

Facing the wind for we all have sinned

We are tainted and forlorn

For the wild, for the night

For the land and the fight

Seventy feet for the iron greed

We are sainted by the night Ride the planks and beat the sea

On our quest to lands unknown

Gone for praise and sanctity

All to give our flesh and bone

Onward into foreign seas

With no fear and no regret

Heavy and with thorns equipped

The crown upon our heads The belive that the lord will rise

And in heaven we all roam

By the grace of god, we die alone All aboard kissed by the iron fist

We are sainted by the storm

Facing the wind for we all have sinned

We are tainted and forlorn

For the wild, for the night

For the land and the fight

Seventy feet for the iron greed

We are sainted by the night All aboard kissed by the iron fist

We are sainted by the storm

Facing the wind for we all have sinned

We are tainted and forlorn

For the wild, for the night

For the land and the fight All aboard kissed by the iron fist

We are sainted by the storm

Facing the wind for we all have sinned

We are tainted and forlorn

For the wild, for the night

For the land and the fight

Seventy feet for the iron greed

We are sainted by the night

Powerwolf, "Sainted by the Storm"