Powerwolf’s New Song ‘Sainted by the Storm’ Is a Fist-to-the-Sky Rager
Powerwolf have been quite prolific in recent years, and, on the heels of last year's Call of the Wild album comes a brand new song, "Sainted by the Storm."
It's an all-out sing-along track from the opening moment and before song's end, you'll be throwing your fist skyward and belting out "All aboard kissed by the iron fist / We are sainted by the storm" in unison with frontman Attila Dorn. Instrumentally, there's some stomp 'n' pomp as the track sways from a bass-driven chorus and balloons into a massive refrain that is destined to become a live fan-favorite.
Commenting on the new song, which came so soon after the last album, the band said, “We would like to thank you all for your fantastic support with the release of a brand new song! It's been less than a year since we released our new album Call of the Wild and it's rather unusual for us to follow up so soon, but we miss you all and were overwhelmed by your comments and feedback not only on the last album but also on our streaming event 'The Monumental Mass,' despite the lack of live shows and the opportunity to see each other again and celebrate a furious metal mass together! Enjoy 'Sainted By The Storm,' this one is for you, wolves!”
Powerwolf, "Sainted By the Storm" Lyrics
All aboard kissed by the iron fist
We are sainted by the storm
Strive across the seven seas
Under banners of the cross
Brave the walls of deadly waves
Born to pay the price for loss
Went ahead by force of will
And the sails up to the sky
Sainted by the sacrament
And blessed to testify
The belief that a land will rise
And of glory be our dome
And hand of god will lead us home
All aboard kissed by the iron fist
We are sainted by the storm
Facing the wind for we all have sinned
We are tainted and forlorn
For the wild, for the night
For the land and the fight
Seventy feet for the iron greed
We are sainted by the night
Ride the planks and beat the sea
On our quest to lands unknown
Gone for praise and sanctity
All to give our flesh and bone
Onward into foreign seas
With no fear and no regret
Heavy and with thorns equipped
The crown upon our heads
The belive that the lord will rise
And in heaven we all roam
By the grace of god, we die alone
All aboard kissed by the iron fist
We are sainted by the storm
Facing the wind for we all have sinned
We are tainted and forlorn
For the wild, for the night
For the land and the fight
Seventy feet for the iron greed
We are sainted by the night
All aboard kissed by the iron fist
We are sainted by the storm
Facing the wind for we all have sinned
We are tainted and forlorn
For the wild, for the night
For the land and the fight
All aboard kissed by the iron fist
We are sainted by the storm
Facing the wind for we all have sinned
We are tainted and forlorn
For the wild, for the night
For the land and the fight
Seventy feet for the iron greed
We are sainted by the night
