German power metal pack Powerwolf have just unveiled an epic new music video for "Beast of Gévaudan," the first song off their forthcoming full length, Call of the Wild, which will be out on July 16.

This bombastic new song is inspired by the hybrid dog-wolf creature that is said to have killed hundreds of people in the French province of Gévaudan. The man-eating beast became the subject of public hysteria, especially as some of the victims were left partially eaten, many with their throats torn out. The French government even financially supported hunting missions to take the beast down.

"Beast of Gévaudan" is bursting with orchestral pomp and bombast, juxtaposing the grisly subject as a lively power metal rouser played with the same fist-banging spirit Powerwolf have made their name on over the last 15 years.

"We are more than proud to present 'Beast of Gévaudan,' the first song off our upcoming album, Call Of The Wild," said guitarist Matthew Greywolf.

"The story behind the song couldn't fit better into the world of Powerwolf: It's about a mysterious beast that killed countless people in the south of France at the end of the 18th century," he continued, further explaining, "The beast was never caught and there have always been many legends surrounding the events, up to the interpretation of the clergy, who saw the beast as ‘God's punishment’ or even as a ‘savior of mankind from the worldly and sinful existence.'"

Watch the music video for the new Powerwolf song toward the bottom of the page, where you will find the artwork and track listing for Call of the Wild as well as the lyrics to "Beast of Gévaudan." The record will be released through Napalm Records and pre-orders can be placed here.

Powerwolf, "Beast of Gévaudan" Lyrics

Beast of Gévaudan

Feared no sword and feared no gun

Sent from Heaven, the seventh of creatures

Beast of Gévaudan

For the wrath of God to come

Came to sanction the mass and the preachers Hunted by hundreds and never to be caught

He's sent to wander, bring terror and take 'em all beyond To the Father and the Son

Came the beast of Gévaudan

Terminator, a traitor, half wolf and half machine

To the prior and thе nun

Came the beast of Gévaudan

A rеdeemer, believer, all fatal, mad and mean

Beast of Gévaudan Beast of Gévaudan

Christ's forces on the run

Meant to feast on the treason of liars

Beast of Gévaudan

Bringer of Nemesis undone

Sent the mass of profane to hellfire Hunted by hundreds, attempted to be fought

And sent like thunder to tear down the enemies of God To the Father and the Son

Came the beast of Gévaudan

Terminator, a traitor, half wolf and half machine

To the prior and the nun

Came the beast of Gévaudan

A redeemer, believer, all fatal, mad and mean

Beast of Gévaudan In the night no man can run

From the beast of Gévaudan

No escape from the fate of a martyr born in pain

When all prayers said and done

Tame the land of Gévaudan

And the curse of the beast will remain To the Father and the Son

Came the beast of Gévaudan

Terminator, a traitor, half wolf and half machine

To the prior and the nun

Came the beast of Gévaudan

A redeemer, believer, all fatal, mad and mean

Beast of Gévaudan

Powerwolf, "Beast of Gévaudan" Music Video

Powerwolf, Call of the Wild Album Art + Track Listing

01. "Faster Than the Flame"

02. "Beast of Gévaudan"

03. "Dancing with the Dead"

04. "Varcolac"

05. "Alive or Undead"

06. "Blood for Blood (Faoladh)"

07. "Glaubenskraft"

08. "Call of the Wild"

09. "Sermon of Swords"

10. "Undress to Confess"

11. "Reverent of Rats"