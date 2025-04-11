11 New Rock + Metal Tours Announced This Past Week (April 4-10, 2025)
We've got a wide range of rock and metal tours that have been announced over the past week. In fact, there's 11 new tours to hype, so let's take a closer look.
Blink-182 have announced a 20-date U.S. run, pairing themselves up with old pal Matt Skiba and his band Alkaline Trio. LCD Soundsystem have tacked on more late summer dates with support from TV On the Radio. And you've also got a killer bill for those looking for something a little heavier as Powerwolf will take out DragonForce for shows later this year.
It should also be noted that Creed have already announced a great lineup for their Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise that will take place in April next year. And we've also got a special Thirty Seconds to Mars 20th anniversary show to celebrate the A Beautiful Lie album.
What all has been announced over the past week? Get a closer look below.
Blink-182
Tour Dates: Aug. 28 - Oct. 4
Support Acts: Alkaline Trio
Ticketing Info
The Dollyrots
Tour Dates: June 26 - July 5
Support Acts: Go Betty Go
Ticketing Info
Eagles
Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 8
Support Acts: None
Notes: Final 2025 Sphere Residency dates in Las Vegas
Ticketing Info
Hot Water Music
Tour Dates: July 22 - 29; Oct. 3
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
LCD Soundsystem
Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - 23
Support Acts: TV On the Radio
Ticketing Info
Nekrogoblikon
Tour Dates: May 8 - June 13
Support Acts: Revocation, Ov Sulfur, BRAT, and Exmortus
Ticketing Info
Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs
Tour Dates: June 18 - 29; Aug. 14 - 27
Support Acts: Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol (June), Slaughterhouse (August)
Ticketing Info
Powerwolf
Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 4
Support Acts: Dragonforce
Ticketing Info
Slow Crush
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Oct. 6
Support Acts: Faetooth
Ticketing Info
Sonata Arctica / Symphony X
Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 29
Support Acts: None Listed
Ticketing Info
Tomarum
Tour Dates: June 5 - 21
Support Acts: Saidan
Ticketing Info
Also of Note:
* The Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise will return for a fourth installment in 2026. Scheduled for April 17-21, the ship will set sail for the first time from Miami to the Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. Joining Creed on the high seas will be 3 Doors Down, Collective Soul, Filter, Living Colour, Black Stone Cherry, Oleander, 12 Stones, Tim Montana, Smile Empty Soul and more.
Ticketing Info
* Lenny Kravitz and Sublime will head up the 2025 Evolution Festival Sept. 27 and 28 at St. Louis' Forest Park. The music weekend also features Sam Fender, The Hives, Public Enemy, Father John Misty, TLC, Marcus King Band, The Kills, Corinne Bailey Rae and more.
Ticketing Info
* Warped Tour has set up a number of "Road to Warped Tour" performances. The Ritz Theater in Scranton, Pa., will host four straight days of performances June 12-15 leading into the Washington, D.C. date of Vans Warped Tour. Saosin, Memphis May Fire, The Spill Canvas and Escape the Fate will headline the four shows, which also include Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Miss May I, Driveways, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, The Dangerous Summer, The Word Alive, Secondhand Serenade, It Dies Today and many more.
Ticketing Info
* Thirty Seconds to Mars will stage a hometown show at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Aug. 16 to mark the 20th anniversary of the band's breakout album, A Beautiful Lie.
Ticketing Info
