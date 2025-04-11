We've got a wide range of rock and metal tours that have been announced over the past week. In fact, there's 11 new tours to hype, so let's take a closer look.

Blink-182 have announced a 20-date U.S. run, pairing themselves up with old pal Matt Skiba and his band Alkaline Trio. LCD Soundsystem have tacked on more late summer dates with support from TV On the Radio. And you've also got a killer bill for those looking for something a little heavier as Powerwolf will take out DragonForce for shows later this year.

It should also be noted that Creed have already announced a great lineup for their Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise that will take place in April next year. And we've also got a special Thirty Seconds to Mars 20th anniversary show to celebrate the A Beautiful Lie album.

What all has been announced over the past week? Get a closer look below.

Blink-182

blink 182 in 2025 Rory Kramer loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 28 - Oct. 4

Support Acts: Alkaline Trio

Ticketing Info

The Dollyrots

the dollyrots in 2025 Photo: Jen Rosenstein loading...

Tour Dates: June 26 - July 5

Support Acts: Go Betty Go

Ticketing Info

Eagles

eagles in 2025 Kevin Mazur, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Oct. 3 - Nov. 8

Support Acts: None

Notes: Final 2025 Sphere Residency dates in Las Vegas

Ticketing Info

Hot Water Music

hot water music in 2025 Credit: Jesse Korman loading...

Tour Dates: July 22 - 29; Oct. 3

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

LCD Soundsystem

lcd soundsystem, james murphy Marcelo Hernandez, Getty Images loading...

Tour Dates: Aug. 7 - 23

Support Acts: TV On the Radio

Ticketing Info

READ MORE: The Rock + Metal Bands Touring in 2025 - A Tour Guide

Nekrogoblikon

nekrogoblikon in 2025 PHOTO CREDIT: Jeremy Saffer loading...

Tour Dates: May 8 - June 13

Support Acts: Revocation, Ov Sulfur, BRAT, and Exmortus

Ticketing Info

Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs

pigs pigs pigs pigs pigs pigs pigs in 2025 Credit: David Hall loading...

Tour Dates: June 18 - 29; Aug. 14 - 27

Support Acts: Rickshaw Billie’s Burger Patrol (June), Slaughterhouse (August)

Ticketing Info

Powerwolf

powerwolf in 2025 photo credit: VD Pictures loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 17 - Oct. 4

Support Acts: Dragonforce

Ticketing Info

Slow Crush

slow crush in 2025 Photo By Stefaan Temmerman loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - Oct. 6

Support Acts: Faetooth

Ticketing Info

Sonata Arctica / Symphony X

sonata arctica in 2024 Photo by Jaakko Manninen loading...

Tour Dates: Sept. 4 - 29

Support Acts: None Listed

Ticketing Info

Tomarum

tomarum in 2025 Prosthetic Records loading...

Tour Dates: June 5 - 21

Support Acts: Saidan

Ticketing Info

Also of Note:

Ethan Miller, Getty Images Ethan Miller, Getty Images loading...

* The Summer of '99 and Beyond Cruise will return for a fourth installment in 2026. Scheduled for April 17-21, the ship will set sail for the first time from Miami to the Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. Joining Creed on the high seas will be 3 Doors Down, Collective Soul, Filter, Living Colour, Black Stone Cherry, Oleander, 12 Stones, Tim Montana, Smile Empty Soul and more.

Ticketing Info

* Lenny Kravitz and Sublime will head up the 2025 Evolution Festival Sept. 27 and 28 at St. Louis' Forest Park. The music weekend also features Sam Fender, The Hives, Public Enemy, Father John Misty, TLC, Marcus King Band, The Kills, Corinne Bailey Rae and more.

Ticketing Info

* Warped Tour has set up a number of "Road to Warped Tour" performances. The Ritz Theater in Scranton, Pa., will host four straight days of performances June 12-15 leading into the Washington, D.C. date of Vans Warped Tour. Saosin, Memphis May Fire, The Spill Canvas and Escape the Fate will headline the four shows, which also include Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Miss May I, Driveways, Scary Kids Scaring Kids, The Dangerous Summer, The Word Alive, Secondhand Serenade, It Dies Today and many more.

Ticketing Info

* Thirty Seconds to Mars will stage a hometown show at Los Angeles' Kia Forum on Aug. 16 to mark the 20th anniversary of the band's breakout album, A Beautiful Lie.

Ticketing Info