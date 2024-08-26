Ronnie Radke Defends Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack Over Tour Backlash

Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke shared a video online defending Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack over the backlash he's received for their current tour.

Due to Radke's outspokenness on a variety of subjects including gender identity, Black Veil Brides fans have been criticizing the band online over their decision to tour with Falling in Reverse this summer. As a result, Biersack posted a statement on his social media last week addressing the backlash.

"@RonnieRadke went out of his way to show kindness to us which is again something that is uncommon for us to experience on non headlining runs historically," part of his post read.

The statement sparked more responses from fans, some of which caught the attention of Radke.

In a video uploaded to his Instagram account, the Falling in Reverse frontman called out a particular post he saw on X (formerly Twitter) in response to Biersack's statement.

"So your whole music career you have made a point that bvb is meant to be a safe space for 'outcasts' and people that are different yet will ignore the blatant bigoted & transphobic things that man has said because he was nice to you??? Don’t ever claim to be an ally again jfc," the post reads.

"Name a single thing that I've said that's transphobic," Radke said in response to the post.

"I'm so sick of this shit. I've done more for the LGBTQ [community] than any of these little fucking twerps have ever done. In my 20 year career, I've done way more for them than you will ever do."

READ MORE: Ronnie Radke Files Defamation Suit Against Critic - Report

The vocalist went on to call Biersack one of the "nicest, most fucking intelligent, well-spoken, fucking cultured human" beings he's ever met, and argued that iconic musicians wouldn't associate with him if he was truly as bigoted as people claim he is.

"We don't fucking like you, I promise you. All these little fucking whiny little brats talking about bigotry and shit... I've put gays in my videos, I've hired gay people, trans people behind the scenes to do my makeup, to do my fucking costumes."

See the full video below.

Ronnie Radke Defends Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack Over Tour Backlash