Falling in Reverse frontman Ronnie Radke has reportedly filed a defamation suit against online critic Anthony Fantano, claiming that the social media star had "acted in malice" and "engaged in fraud" in posting commentary about the singer in a 2023 video titled "This Guy Sucks."

Radke and Fantano had previously engaged in a Twitter war in February 2023 over Fantano's review of "Watch the World Burn," but their beef took on a more personal turn with Fantano's posting of the "This Guy Sucks" video in August of 2023 where he proceeded to detail a listing of supposed allegations made against Radke over the years.

What's in the Defamation Suit?

Rock Feed obtained the legal documents that were filed by Radke against Fantano.

The suit was filed on Tuesday (Aug. 20) in Los Angeles Superior Court and it is based on the aforementioned "This Guy Sucks" video that Fantano had posted to subscribers on his YouTube platform. Fantano can also be found on TikTok, Instagram and X.

Radke had previously warned in social posts of legal action against Fantano if the video was not removed, but the video still remains posted at press time.

Within the suit itself, Radke's legal team argues that Fantano's posting went "outside the bounds of permissible commentary and extends well into the realm of actionable innuendo, unfounded rumormongering and outright untruth."

In a Rock Feed video post describing the lawsuit, it's also claimed that use of music website headlines to back his argument were used misleadingly to support Fantano's narrative. They detailed three alleged accusations from the video in which Radke had been accused of certain infractions that were later retracted by the accusers. In each of these instances, the lawsuit claims that Fantano failed to mention how each of these accusations against Radke had turned out.

The suit alleges that by not disclosing the resolutions to each of the incidents "Fantano acted with malice aforethought and/or engaged in fraud, malice and/or oppression."

As a result, Radke is seeking punitive damages against Fantano.

A case management conference concerning the case is currently scheduled for Dec. 18.

After news of the lawsuit hit the internet, Radke addressed one commenter on the X platform who called out Radke, asking "How's he gonna complain about how he can't say anything, but then sue people for .... saying things?"

"Yea you should be allowed to say what you want, and also not call people rapist or repeat insanely false damning traumatic shit. Unacceptable. stand up for yourself," responded the singer.