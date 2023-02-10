Ronnie Radke Starts Twitter War With Anthony Fantano After Negative Falling in Reverse Review

On Twitter this week, notorious Falling in Reverse figurehead Ronnie Radke started a war of words with the notorious music reviewer Anthony Fantano — "The Internet's Busiest Music Nerd" — of the YouTube channel The Needle Drop.

It happened after Fantano gave a negative review to Falling in Reverse's new song, "Watch the World Burn," which emerged as a single late last month. And as a Falling in Reverse fans might expect, Radke didn't take too kindly to Fantano's criticism. Keep reading to see what happened.

In his Monday (Feb. 6) review roundup video of various new singles, Fantanto called the Falling in Reverse track a "really bad rap-metal song where it kinda sounds like [the rapper] Tom McDonald but without the racism, and Eminem but without the talent."

The critic added, "The bars are cringe and super terrible and difficult to bear. And kinda the metal transition it goes into toward the end of the track is gross and tacky as fuck. Yeah, I hope I don't have to listen to this track too many more times before I end up in the grave."

See Fantano's review at 6:19 in the clip below.

Anthony Fantano Reviews Falling in Reverse's "Watch the World Burn" - Feb. 6, 2023

On Thursday (Feb. 10), Radke replied by tweeting that The Needle Drop is "like the Perez Hilton of music critics, looks 25 years older than he is and nobody will care about him in 3 years."

Less than an hour later, Fantano shared two sets of comparison photos of he and Radke, tweeting, "over the past decade, I objectively look like I’ve put on fewer years than Mr. Radke. and I’ve had fewer trips through the legal system as well. I think I’m winning."

Radke responded, "The funny thing about the right pic as opposed to the blonde pic, the blonde pic is 5 years later than the right pic of me. HAHAHAHAHAHA YOU [WERE] BORN LOOKING OLD."

Fantano fired back, "You look like that after 5 years??? what’s your secret? cocaine?"

Radke replied, "Well truthfully the right picture was taken in 108 degree weather in an Arizona parking lot on stage. The other was taken 5 years later in a room you are literally 3 years younger than me."

Fantano then said, "he admitted the gap between the pics is 5 years."

Continuing the back-and-forth, Radke alleged that The Needle Drop's online followers are "paid bots from India.. at least they better be hahahahahahaha." The musician added, "We all know what happens to mostly negative critic YouTubers, another YouTuber will make a video called 'what happened to Anthony Fantano' in 2 years tops."

Then, referencing an online dust-up that occurred earlier this year between Fantano and the rapper Drake, the reviewer tweeted, "this is nowhere near as cool as the drake feud. i'll admit it… i'll do better next time guys."

See the tweets below. Watch the music video underneath. Last month, Radke reignited his feud with Attila vocalist Chris "Fronz" Fronzak.

Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke + Anthony Fantano Argue on Twitter - Feb. 9, 2023

Falling in Reverse, "Watch the World Burn" (Music Video)