These 15 rock and metal musicians over 60 years old still perform at a high caliber every night they take the stage, according to those in the crowd.

We recently asked music fans on Facebook to "name a rocker over 60 who still brings it onstage." The result was more than 3,000 comments and a continued appreciation for those who haven't lost a step several years into their careers.

"The first name that came to mind was Alice (Cooper)," SJ Nix commented. "He's never been a 'run around and do jump kicks' guy but he's kept the same theatrical energy for over 55 years. I saw him in high school and I'm getting ready to retire."

Through Sept. 10, Cooper had already played 51 shows in 2025. He still has another 40 performance dates scheduled before the end of the year, including a European tour.

If Cooper ends up playing every show as planned, and there is no reason to believe he wouldn't do that, he would finish 2025 having played 22 more dates than last year. The last time he played more shows in a calendar year, according to Setlist.fm, was 2017 when he logged 103.

That is a truly astounding number of shows for a 77-year-old to be playing in one year while still being admired by fans for your tenacity onstage.

Here's a look at other rock and metal artists over 60 who are still admired by music fans for their performances after all these years.

15 Rock and Metal Artists Over 60 Year Olds Who Still Bring It Onstage (According to Fans) Loudwire recently asked music fans on Facebook to name a rock or metal musician over 60 who still "brings it" onstage. Here are some of the top responses. Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll