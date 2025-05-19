The 11 Best Prog Metal Albums of the 2020s (So Far)

Here are the 11 best progressive metal albums of the 2020s (so far)!

It’s truly hard to believe that we’re halfway into the 2020s.

As the saying goes, however, time flies when you’re having fun, and that’s definitely been the case when we’ve gotten lost in our favorite progressive metal records. On that note, and because we’re smack-dab in the middle of the decade (more or less), it’s the perfect time to reevaluate the past few years of prog metal to determine which LPs have blown us away the most.

READ MORE: The Best Ballad by 11 Big Prog Metal Bands



This was much harder to determine than you might think, as there’ve been dozens of superb albums released since 2020 by both genre titans (Opeth, Between the Buried and Me, Haken, TesseracT, Ihsahn, Amorphis etc.) and lesser-known masters of their craft (Toehider, The Anchoret, Others by No One, Nospūn, Parius, Diablo Swing Orchestra etc.)

We can’t crown them all champions, though, which is why we’ve narrowed our scope to the 11 absolute best of the best (including one LP that’s just coming out in 2025)!

Obviously, our top 11 is inevitably a little – or a lot – different from yours, so we’d love to know which ones you agree with and which you don’t (and why). So, feel free to share your picks in the comments below.

