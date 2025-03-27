Evanescence have shared their first new song in four years called "Afterlife," which is featured in the soundtrack for the upcoming new animated Netflix series Devil May Cry.

While the song is not yet available on streaming platforms, Netflix uploaded an animated lyric video for the song earlier today (March 27). The video features scenes from Devil May Cry, which premieres on the video streaming app on April 3. The song has also already been making the rounds on rock radio.

Evanescence's last album The Bitter Truth came out in almost exactly four years ago (March 26, 2021), so "Afterlife" serves as their first bit of new music since then.

"I've been dying for new music," vocalist Amy Lee told Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong in a recent interview.

Fortunately, it seems as the band has even more underway.

READ MORE: Amy Lee Names '90s Soundtrack Song That Inspired Her Vision for Evanescence

"We are happily, deeply in the creative process on the new album and a couple of other side things like this," she continued. "I'm very excited about 'Afterlife,' it was our first time to get back in the studio recording since The Bitter Truth. Super fun, super grateful for the opportunity."

The singer teased that "it won't be long" before we know more, so stay tuned. But in the meantime, you can hear "Afterlife" and check out its lyrics below. Additionally, you can listen to Lee's Loudwire Nights interview toward the bottom of the page.

Evanescence have a batch of tour dates booked for 2025, some of which are supporting slots for My Chemical Romance and Metallica. See all of their 2025 dates on the band's website.

Evanescence, "Afterlife"

Evanescence, "Afterlife" Lyrics [via Genius]

[Verse 1]

Hide before the floodgates open

Can we just lie here 'til it's all over?

I hear the violence coming, turnin' road inside

You build your walls, but can't forget the hate you hide

[Pre-Chorus]

Down to finally meet you in the

[Chorus]

Afterlife

Save me from this pain and fill the hole inside

You wonder why I'm all out of tears to cry

Today I'm not, not afraid to die

[Verse 2]

Breathe, I think you're finally broken

If we don't die here, we'll always be haunted

I feel thе panic in everyone watchin'

Liе to me, we've all been used

Is all I do for the sick fantasy?

I'm holdin' onto one belief

[Pre-Chorus]

I'll see you in the

[Chorus]

Afterlife

Save me from this pain and fill the hole inside

You wonder why I'm all out of tears to cry

Today I'm not afraid to die

[Bridge]

(Oh-oh) No one hears me pray for my revenge

(Oh-oh) Nothing's gonna wash away these sins

(Oh-oh) I'll bathe in the fire, no more walls to mend

(Oh-oh) We all die in the end, but I know who I am

[Pre-Chorus]

So judge me in the

[Chorus]

Afterlife

Save me from this pain and fill the hole inside

You wonder why I'm all out of tears to cry

Today I'm not, not afraid to die

[Instrumental]

[Chorus]

I'm all out of tears to cry

Today I am not afraid to die

Evanescence's Amy Lee on Loudwire Nights