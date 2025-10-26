Watch Poppy Join Linkin Park for Classic Song During South American Tour Kickoff – Setlist + Video

Last night (Oct. 25), Linkin Park kicked off the South American leg of their ongoing world tour (in support of 2024’s From Zero) at Vive Claro in Bogotá, Colombia. They’ll be joined by Poppy for the entire run, and concertgoers were treated to a special surprise when Poppy joined Linkin Park to perform one of the band’s biggest songs: “One Step Closer.”

More Details of Poppy + Linkin Park’s Performance of “One Step Closer”

Per setlist.fm, the show consisted of four acts plus an encore set, and the collaboration itself took place at the very end of Act II (between “IGYEIH” and “Lost”). It’s unclear if either artist said anything before or after the track, although Poppy did hug co-vocalist Emily Armstrong near the end of the song, and shortly thereafter, vocalist/guitarist Mike Shinoda yelled, “Make some noise for Poppy!”

Naturally, Poppy brought extra ferocity and excitement to the song, screaming the “‘Cause I’m one step closer to the edge / And I’m about to break” part while Armstrong sang the cleaner (“Everything that you say to me”) portion of the chorus. Of course, Poppy also helped with the verses, and judging by their reactions, her contributions seemed to go over well with the crowd.

You can see various fan-filmed clips of Poppy and Linkin Park doing “One Step Closer” below:

What Else Did Linkin Park Play?

Outside of “One Step Closer,” Linkin Park pulled out several tunes from From Zero, including “The Emptiness Machine,” “Heavy Is the Crown,” “Over Each Other,” “Overflow” and “Stained.”

Beyond that, older fan favorites such as “Somewhere I Belong,” “Crawling,” “The Catalyst” “Waiting for the End” and “Numb” showed up. They also did “Where’d You Go” by Shinoda’s hip-hop side project, Fort Minor.

You can view Linkin Park’s entire setlist – as well as various videos and photos of their performance – below. Also, you can check out all of Linkin Park’s upcoming tour dates – and purchase tickets – here.

Linkin Park’s Vive Claro in Bogotá, Colombia Setlist (Oct. 25, 2025)

01. “Somewhere I Belong” (short intro w/ scratch)

02. “Points of Authority”

03. “Up From the Bottom”

04. “Crawling”

05. “The Emptiness Machine”

06. “The Catalyst” (shortened (no third chorus/breakdown))

07. “Burn It Down”

08. “Over Each Other”

09. “Where’d You Go” (Fort Minor cover) (shortened (intro/1st verse/final chorus; transition ending))

10. “Waiting for the End” (ext. intro w/ 2024 synth)

11. “Lies Greed Misery’

12. “Two Faced” (w/ Joe Hahn intro; ext. bridge)

13. “Joe Hahn Solo” (w/ Colin)

14. “When They Come for Me / Remember the Name” (Mike solo; w/ Colin; ext. transition w/ "Until It Breaks" verse 3)

15. “IGYEIH”

16. “One Step Closer” (with Poppy) (2024 intro; ext. outro w/ chorus riff)

17. “Lost” (hybrid version; 1st verse/1st chorus Mike and Emily piano into full band version)

18. “Stained’

19. "What I've Done”

20. “Overflow” (ext. synth intro w/ Depeche Mode's "Enjoy the Silence")

21. “Numb” (w/ "Numb/Encore" intro)

22. “From the Inside”

23. “Heavy Is the Crown”

24. “Bleed It Out” (ext. bridge w/ "A Place for My Head" verse 1; ext. outro)

25. “Papercut” (2024 intro)

26. “In the End”

27. “Faint” (ext. outro)

Linkin Park, “What I’ve Done” (Oct. 25, 2025)

Linkin Park, “The Emptiness Machine” (Oct. 25, 2025)

Linkin Park, “In the End” (Oct. 25, 2025)

Linkin Park, “Intro + Somewhere I Belong” (Oct. 25, 2025)

Linkin Park, “Crawling” (Oct. 25, 2025)

Linkin Park, “Stained” (Oct. 25, 2025)

Linkin Park, “Points of Authority” (Oct. 25, 2025)

Linkin Park, “Numb” (Oct. 25, 2025)

Linkin Park, “Two Faced” (Oct. 25, 2025)

Linkin Park, “Numb” (Oct. 25, 2025)

Linkin Park, “Lies Greed Misery” (Oct. 25, 2025)

Other Clips + Photos