Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott is here to look back at his five favorite albums back when he was a teenager.

The now-55-year-old axeman was a teen from July of of 1982 through 1988 and, in shouting out these selections, he takes it back to his earliest teenage years. He's come quite far from those days with an illustrious career that began with Carnage's 1990 album Dark Reflections, changed the game with Carcass across two albums, indulged in stoner rock with Spiritual Beggars and eventually made his biggest impact with Arch Enemy's brand of melodic death metal.

What You Need to Know About Arch Enemy

From: Sweden

First Album: Black Earth (1996)

New Album: Blood Dynasty

Arch Enemy, <I>Blood Dynasty</I> Album Art Century Media loading...

Blood Dynasty is, impressively, Arch Enemy's 12th studio album, showcasing the band's continued sense of tight, hook-laden, riff-driven and melodically-intense death metal.

The record is the fourth with frontwoman Alissa White-Gluz and, speaking of blood, is the studio debut for guitarist Joey Concepcion, who joined the group in 2023 following the departure of Jeff Loomis.

New blood almost always energizes a band, which can be a necessity 30 years deep into a career. And that seems to be the case with Blood Dynasty and the handful of ass-kicking tracks that have been shared pre-release.

Just check out "Dream Stealer" directly below for evidence.

Arch Enemy, "Dream Stealer" Music Video

"This new album pushes the boundaries of what we've done before — it's everything you've come to expect from this band, and then some! We can't wait for you to hear it and feel the energy we've poured into every track," Amott enthuses, "Welcome to the Blood Dynasty!"

Blood Dynasty comes out March 28 on Century Media and can be purchased at the band's website. Keep up with Arch Enemy by following them on Instagram, X and Facebook.

Arch Enemy's Michael Amott - My 5 Favorite Albums When I Was a Teenager Arch Enemy guitarist Michael Amott looks back at his childhood and names his five favorite albums when he was a teenager. Gallery Credit: Michael Amott (Arch Enemy)