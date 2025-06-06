President Singer Unmasked in New Video, But More Questions Arise

One of the great mysteries of 2025 has been who is behind the masked mystery band President, but a big reveal at the end of their latest video has just left more questions.

President's Big Reveal

Thursday evening (June 5), the band President revealed their second piece of music with the new song "Fearless." The corresponding music video once again features the band members completely masked. The singer is sporting a suit with a Reagan-esque mask, while his bandmates are dressed solely in black with their faces covered.

As for the song itself, "Fearless" is a meditation on the desire for transparency and the struggle with the sacrifices made in order to get there. The song has moments of auto-tuned vocals hiding the identity of the singer a little better, while a solid blend of quiet-loud dynamics plays out with crushing electro guitar riffs.

But within the clip itself, the band that has made a point in keeping up the mystery makes a big reveal as the singer doffs his presidential mask to reveal his face at the end of the clip. See it all play out below.

President, "Fearless"

Why President's Big Reveal Leaves More Questions + Does It Change Fan Theories?

Throughout much of the build up to President's arrival, there has been speculation behind who's actually in the band and singing for the group. Upon the release of the single "In the Name of the Father" back in mid-May, the prevailing theory amongst listeners was that the vocalist was Charlie Simpson, a musician best known for his previous work in both Busted and Fightstar. Simpson also appeared on the U.K. version of The Masked Singer in 2023.

But the unmasking of the President vocalist in the "Fearless" video does not appear to be Simpson. So what gives?

A majority of the comments on the video feel that the reveal of President's singer is a red herring and that Simpson is actually possibly still the vocalist for the band despite the reveal clearly showing someone else.

READ MORE: The 'Big 4' of Masked Rock + Metal Bands

"That face reveal is definitely a misdirect. Charlie's just trolling now," remarked one fan in the comments for the video. "That demasking is fooling no one. Vocalist is 100% Charlie," added another person. "Thought: it’s a misdirect like when presidents have doubles so they don’t get assassinated," added a third. Others went so far as to suggest that it was an actor or that AI was used to generate the face for the video.

On Reddit, one popular theory is that the "President" could be anyone and that there may be multiple face reveals without actually giving up the true identity of the band's members.

But there are some where the reveal has led to some moments of doubt that Simpson is actually the voice behind the band. One name brought up multiple times on Reddit as a possibility as the vocalist is Steve Sitkowski, the former vocalist for Outcry Collective and State of You.

President in 2025

President are making their introduction a gradual one. The band was announced to make their live debut at the Download Festival on June 15. They also have a sold out show booked for July 30 at The Garage in London.

Stay tuned to see what else comes from President and if there are more clues to discern.