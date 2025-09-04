Here Are the Lyrics to President’s New Song ‘Destroy Me’

The masked mystery band President are back with their latest song "Destroy Me" as we inch closer to their debut EP release and we've got the video and lyrics for the song for you.

Back in July, President announced that they would serve up their first release, an EP titled King of Terrors, on Sept. 26. With the release date nearing, it looks as though President wanted to share one more song before that drop date arrives and today (Sept. 4) we get our first listen to the studio version of "Destroy Me."

What Are the Lyrics to President's "Destroy Me" and Is There a Video?

"Destroy Me" is the latest banger to arrive from the upcoming King of Terrors EP. It follows on the heels of "In the Name of the Father" and "Fearless" and the recently issued "RAGE."

The song itself comes from a place of desperation and longing for better times in a soured relationship. At one point, President sing, "I'm at the bottom / And I let you destroy me / With a blood scratch through my veins / And I watched you just take away everything."

The group debuted the song in the live setting when they made their first-ever performance at the Download Festival back in June.

President have just released a new video to coincide with the song's arrival.

Check out the music video and the lyrics for "Destroy Me" below.

President, "Destroy Me"

Shouting out what you say

Sworn not to overthink it's

Time for you to grow up cause you'd said you'd had enough

Listen with the chase

Same fucking mistake

Cause I can't keep it straight

I've just forgotten That I let you destroy me

With a blunt scratch through my veins

And I watched you just take away everything

I keep trying to restore me, let it all just wash away

But I'm stuck in a place that I can't escape Get me out of this hell

Get me out of this I forgot what you say

The truth is out and I'm always thinking

Time for me to go home cause I think I've had enough

Listen with the shape

Same fucking mistake

Cause I can't keep it straight

I'm at the bottom And I let you destroy me

With a blunt scratch through my veins

And I watched you just take away everything

I keep trying to restore me, let it all just wash away

I'm stuck in a place that I can't escape Get me out of this hell

Get me out of this hell

Get me out of this hell And I let you destroy me

With a blunt scratch through my veins

And I watched you just take away everything

President in 2025 and 2026

President's King of Terrors EP is currently available to pre-order ahead of its Sept. 26 street date. After the collection arrives, the band will then turn their attention to the concert setting on a grander scale.

The band's first two inaugural U.S. rallies (which is what they call their concerts) will be staged on both coasts. The first date is set for Dec. 3 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York while the second show will take place Dec. 8 at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

These are being advertised as the only two U.S. appearances for the band in 2025.

The group also have plans to join Architects on dates in late 2025 and early 2026.

Both the EP pre-order and ticketing information for all tour dates can be found through the President website.