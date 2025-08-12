Masked Mystery Band President Announce First 2 U.S. Tour Dates for 2025

The masked mystery band President have announced their first two U.S. tour dates and they will happen before the end of 2025.

The viral sensations so far have limited their touring to the U.K. and there's been a solid campaign building anticipation for their King of Terrors EP that's en route on Sept. 26. And now we have our first ever President rallies set to take place here in the U.S.

Where and When Will President Be Playing in the U.S.?

The band's first two inaugural rallies (which is what they call their concerts) will be staged on both coasts. The first date is set for Dec. 3 at the Gramercy Theatre in New York while the second show will take place Dec. 8 at the Roxy Theatre in Los Angeles.

These are being advertised as the only two U.S. appearances for the band in 2025.

President 2025 U.S. Tour Dates

Dec. 3 - New York, N.Y. @ Gramercy Theatre

Dec. 8 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Roxy Theatre

How Do I Get Tickets to See President in the U.S.?

The general on-sale for both shows will take place this Friday (Aug. 15) at 12N ET. Visit the band's website for ticketing details.

More About President

President landed on the radar of heavy music lovers back in February when the band mysteriously appeared on the lineup for the 2025 Download Festival. The festival announcement coincided with a newly launched website and social media accounts teasing the band's arrival under a shroud of mystery and many trying to figure out who was behind the masked persona. Initially fans suggested the. possibility of Sleep Token or Deftones ties while trying to suss out potential clues.

READ MORE: President Drop Interesting Cover at Second Ever Live Show

Upon the arrival of the first single "In the Name of the Father" in May, speculation began to ramp up that former Busted and Fightstar vocalist Charlie Simpson was the man behind the mask and that's not a notion that fans have let go of though President have attempted to throw fans off the scent with a video reveal.at the end of the "Fearless" clip.

The group has since played Download and their first headline show in London, with plans to join Architects on dates in late 2025 and early 2026.

All ticketing information for tour dates and pre-order info for the King of Terrors EP can be found at the band's website.