President’s 6 Song Set at Second-Ever Show Features Interesting Cover

President have now played their second show ever and the set was pretty similar to their first performance. The one addition was an pretty intriguing cover of Deftones' "Change (In the House of Flies)" that the band dropped in mid-performance.

What Did President Play At Their Second-Ever Show?

Not long after their Download appearance earlier this year, it was revealed that President would play yet another show on July 30 at The Garage in London. This marked their first set not tied to a festival and essentially became their first headline show.

As with their previous performance, the band seems locked in on five songs to share with their audience. "Fearless," "RAGE" and "In the Name of the Father" have already been released as part of their forthcoming King of Terrors EP, which is due Sept. 26.

"Dionysus" and "Destroy Me" are the other two songs they previously played that once again were part of the band's performance at The Garage. It should be noted that the King of Terrors EP has six songs and that they appear to be holding on to "Conclave" for the time being.

In keeping up with presenting an image, fans attending the show at the Garage were given handouts (per Reddit), some that were flashed from the audience during the band's latest "rally." The handouts shared the messaging, "Vote for President - We Did Not Come to Whisper."

As previously stated, President delivered their first-ever cover song during a live show, taking on Deftones' "Change (In the House of Flies)." See video footage of that as well as the full setlist (from Setlist.fm) below.

President at The Garage in London on July 30, 2025 Setlist

1. Fearless

2. Dionysus

3. RAGE

4. Change (In the House of Flies) (Deftones cover)

5. Destroy Me

6. In the Name of the Father

President, "Change (In the House of Flies)" (Deftones Cover)

Were President Trolling With Their Deftones Cover?

Though fans feel pretty certain that Busted and Fightstar singer Charlie Simpson is the vocalist behind the mask in President, the group has attempted to throw fans off that scent even unmasking the central President figure and revealing someone other that Simpson at the end of the "Fearless" video.

READ MORE: Masked Mystery Band President Play First-Ever Show at Download Festival 2025 - SETLIST + VIDEO

Early on after the initial President teases announcing their arrival, there had been some speculation that there were ties to Deftones or Chino Moreno's other band Crosses, especially given the "double-cross" iconography that has followed the President band throughout their promotion. Crosses similarly have used the "double-cross" imaging in their promotion. Could it be another attempt to throw fans off who is behind the mask?

If so, one fan on Reddit was quick to point out that Charlie Simpson has a history with Deftones covers, having taken on "My Own Summer," "Minerva" and "Be Quiet and Drive" at different points while he was a member of Fightstar.

Whether it was trolling or just a fun nod to a definite influence, fans seem to be enjoying it.

President in 2025 .... and 2026

As previously stated, President will release their King of Terrors EP on Sept. 26. Pre-orders for the set are available now.

But we may have seen the last of President on the concert stage for a little while. The group will finish out the year in December opening shows for Architects in Australia. Then, once 2026 begins they'll team up with Architects again for their first extended touring starting Jan. 9 in Paris.

It looks as though President are allowing fans some time to digest and sit with the new EP before they return to the stage. Additional dates are scheduled for the U.K. next spring. Get in on one of the President "rallies" by checking dates and ticketing information through their website.