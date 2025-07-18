Mystery Band President Announce First EP, Debut New Song ‘Rage’ (Read the Lyrics)

The masked mystery band President have announced plans for their first ever EP, and along with it comes the release of a new single, "RAGE."

The group, which has become a social media and streaming sensation since their arrival earlier in 2025, have taken their next step as a band by announcing they'll be releasing the King of Terrors EP on Sept. 26.

This marks their first official release and it will include the previously sampled singles "In the Name of the Father" and "Fearless" along with the newly issued "RAGE."

In all, the EP features six songs. Five of the tracks received their live debut during the band's first-ever performance at Download Festival earlier this year. The sixth is a still unheard track called "Conclave" that rounds out the EP. The full track listing can be seen at the bottom of this post.

What About "RAGE"?

As previously stated, "RAGE" was one of the songs performed by the band at the Download Festival during their live debut earlier this year. It was notable as the group included an introduction in the performance that tied it to Dylan Thomas' famous poem with a recitation of "Do not go gentle into that good night." The poem itself inspired the lyrical content of the song.

The track leans more into the danceable electronic side of the band than their heavier sounding predecessors. The corresponding video centers on a dance fight taking place between dueling dancers draped in black and white with the President vocalist watching from above.

Check out the "RAGE" video and lyrics below.

President, "Rage"

Like fallen trees, I can swing

I don't wanna behave like this again

Am I still enough for you?

Would you ever change me? My heart decays in the shade

Can we keep it a secret while we wait?

I'll always belong to you

Nothing will ever change it And I'll keep calling your name out

But I don't hear if you make a sound

Will you hold me when I'm in the ground?

I'll keep drinking my way out

Could you love me then?

Would you love me then? A sudden light burns a hole

I can still taste the thunder in your soul

Will you still remember me

When all of this is fading? And I'll keep calling your name out

But I don't hear if you make a sound

Will you hold me when I'm in the ground?

I'll keep drinking my way out

Could you love me then?

Would you love me then?

What Does King of Terrors Reference?

King of Terrors is actually a biblical reference. Per the Wisdom Library, in Christianity, the term King of Terrors serves as a metaphor for death, highlighting its fear and inevitability for humanity.

In Gnosticism, King of Terrors is a title that reflects a new representation of death in Christian iconography, focusing on its intimidating features as opposed to ancient views. Both interpretations underscore the theme of death's fearsome nature across different belief systems.

As for how this relates to President's first album, some of the material has already included nods to darkness, religion and death. The EP will further explore these themes.

What Else President Said About the King of Terrors EP

As with much of President's promotion so far, the messaging has been key. In announcing the new EP, the band shared a message that reads as follows:

Forged in solitude. Shaped by memory.

These are chapters drawn from the

shadows we tend to sidestep—

because facing them demands more

than most are willing to give. PRESIDENT began as an attempt to

confront the uncomfortable.

To watch others embrace that

confrontation has been quietly profound.

There is still work to be done.

We press forward.

The King of Terrors EP is due Sept. 26 and available to pre-order. "RAGE" is also available via multiple platforms.

As for where you can see the band, the group's next "rally" comes July 30 at The Garage in London. They've also have a trio of Australian dates opening for Architects in December before kicking off their first extended touring in January 2026 opening for Architects in Europe. All President tour dates and ticketing info can be found through their website.

President, King of Terrors EP Artwork + Track Listing

president king of terrors artwork King of Terrors loading...

1. "In The Name of the Father"

2. "Fearless"

3. "RAGE"

4. "Destroy Me"

5. "Dionysus"

6. "Conclave"