Who Are President – The Mysterious Band Just Added to the 2025 Download Festival?

Who are President? That's the new musical mystery that's got fans buzzing after the previously unknown group was added to the 2025 Download Festival. Let's take a deeper dive and join fans in trying to figure this one out.

President Has a Website and Social Media

The band President has a newly launched website that comes with an 84-day countdown as of press time that would seemingly expire on May 16 in the U.K., where Download Festival is being held. However, it's still a full month beyond the countdown expiration before Download takes place on June 13-15, so perhaps the countdown is leading to some new music or additional information about the mystery group that has zero history.

The site itself projects a dark red-hued backdrop of a room featuring red carpeting and the primary discernible feature being two illuminated neon crosses with double cross posts.

There is also a sign-up form that leads to a response that reads: Official Seal Executive Order Issued On [date you signed up] and a message that states, "With your endorsement, we move forward together. Thank you."

President's social media (Facebook, Instagram, X, YouTube, TikTok + Threads) includes posts referencing Download Festival as "The Inauguration Rally."

The most interesting tease though comes in a 17-second video that is being shared through the band's socials. In it, the red room with the illuminated double cross is shown only for a masked figure to briefly appear as the light flickers. The camera then pans down a dark hall to an open room where the same figure is seen standing on an elevated stage under a skylight with a banner that reads "President" that is draped upon the ground.

The clip then cuts to a white "double cross" logo and a message that reads "The campaign commences soon." The entire clip is soundtracked by a haunting, tension-building keyboard piece.

The first posting on the band's social media was a profile picture that simply read PRESIDENT in capital white letters against a black backdrop. That went live presumably with all other social media on Feb. 17.

What People Are Theorizing About President

The prevailing theory at the moment is that President is somehow tied to Download headliners Sleep Token. The upstart band has thrived on mystery en route to becoming one of the biggest groups in rock and metal, and fans are theorizing that President is perhaps a spinoff of the popular group.

A Reddit thread titled "Who/What Are President (band)?" seems to have most fans basing this idea off of shared work partners. The person who introduced the thread noted that both President and Sleep Token have used Allotment Productions to create their website, while Future History Management, who represent Sleep Token, are listed as the band's management contact on their Facebook page.

One fan suggested that with Sleep Token having their moment being championed as a Download headliner, this could provide them with an opportunity to "signal a new era."

But could it be related to someone other than Sleep Token?

Things have changed since their social media was first launched, but one person on the thread noted that early on, the only band account that Presidents followed was Deftones. Another person later noted that the one group that both Sleep Token and Presidents both followed on social media was Slipknot and that this felt like something Shawn Crahan might do. Slipknot have also been rooted in a red color scheme for much of their career.

There was another person who pointed out the Deftones possibility, noting that Chino Moreno's side band is Crosses who have notably used a symbol for identification. Noting that the "vibe is very similar to Crosses," the person suggested that Moreno might have finally given the band a name.

It's also notable that Crosses underwent a lineup change in the last few years with Moreno and Shaun Lopez continuing the group and evolving the sound on their last album in 2023 after the exit of Chuck Doom.

Is it a spinoff band? A supergroup? Or just a completely original group that's going to leave us perplexed much like Sleep Token has? It seems odd that a group with minimal history would get such a prime slot on a major festival without there being some sort of known pull for Download's bookers.

It looks as though we'll learn more in May, but for now drop your speculation on who is behind the new band President in the comments.