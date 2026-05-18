VOTE: Better Style – Covers vs. Originals

This week on Loudwire Nights, we're looking to feature a rock block of either cover songs of their originals and need your help to determine which is better. It's our Chuck's Fight Club battle and we're letting you choose.

On one side, you've got some amazing covers that have been turned in over the years. There's so much love for Johnny Cash's version of "Hurt," Limp Bizkit's take on "Faith" and Metallica's cover of "Whiskey in the Jar" amongst others. But each of those songs all have a history with prior success.

Can we discount the emotional intensity of Nine Inch Nails original version of "Hurt," the poppy goodness of George Michael's "Faith" or Thin Lizzy's masterful take on "Whiskey in the Jar" that inspired Metallica in the first place?

As with all Chuck's Fight Club battles, Loudwire Nights host Chuck Armstrong will introduce the matchup in the 8PM hour of Monday's show. Individual arguments will be made for both styles on Tuesday and Wednesday while you continue to rank each. On Friday, the votes will be tallied and the higher ranked style will be featured in a Loudwire Nights rock block during the 8PM hour.

READ MORE: How Johnny Cash Ended Up Covering Nine Inch Nails' 'Hurt'

Just this reminder, Loudwire Nights with Chuck Armstrong airs nightly starting at 7PM ET. You can tune in anytime, from anywhere right here or by downloading the Loudwire app.

See the best cover songs of 50 big rock bands below.