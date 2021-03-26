The 10 Best Rock Covers of Hip-Hop Songs, According to Bryan Kuznitz of Fame On Fire
Florida’s genre-bending Fame on Fire, who released their debut record Levels last year and just followed it up with a deluxe edition, are here to school you in the 10 Best Rock Covers of Hip-Hop Songs.
The 2020s is poised to tear down the last remaining barriers in music and end these pointless genre wars for good. Now, more than ever, music exists in a fluid state, evidenced by Levels, which embraces hard rock, pop, hip-hop, R&B, punk and those djenty rhythms that have begun to infiltrate more mainstream-angled music.
With the increase in nu-metal’s popularity as of late as well as the rise of trap metal, which is a sort of inversion of nu-metal with aggressive vocals overtaking a hip-hop foundation, we asked Fame on Fire to meet this all somewhere in the middle.
This is far from the typical rock/hip-hop anthems you’ve heard 1,000 times over — no Aerosmith/Run DMC, no Anthrax/Public Enemy. We’re talking fresh covers, a lot of them tackling hits from the last decade in particular.
Before we get rollin' (rollin' rollin') with the picks, get the deluxe edition of Levels here.
Our Last Night - “Hot Girl Bummer” by blackbear
The boys in OLN crushed this one for sure! Super dope riffs and rhythms integrated with a great vocal range from both Trevor and Matt [Wentworth]. Brings out the song’s natural rock/emo vibes.
Point North - “Paranoid” by Post Malone
These dudes slayed a top favorite Posty song of ours! This one gets me cruisin — hand out the window of the whip type vibe!
Flight Paths - “Robbery” by Juice WLRD
Great cover of a mega catchy song! Vocals are on point, mix is fire, great job all around! Definitely loving the production, this song is in a couple playlists of mine!
The Devil Wears Prada - “Still Fly” by Big Tymers
It’s the nostalgia for me! Bringing us back to a time when we didn’t give a f@ck about anything but having a good time! One of the first rap gone heavy covers, the screaming is classic, the drum patterns are iconic! A1 cover always!
Crystal Lake - “Rollin’ (Air Raid Vehicle)” by Limp Bizkit
Even though this technically didn’t start out as a “rap” song I think Fred Durst would be proud that we chose this! Crystal Lake murdered a classic — huge sound, huge riff, big screams and a massive music video! Love this production.
From Ashes To New - “Forgot About Dre” by Dr. Dre and Eminem
Super tasteful cover of probably one of the most iconic rap songs ever! Vocals are solid and stay true to the original yet bring an original flare. When the drums kick in it's go time!
The Animal In Me - “Rap God” by Eminem
Great blend of rap and metal as far as production goes! Screams are harddddd, flows are all on point. Clean vocals are a perfect balance. These guys definitely showed up on this insane Eminem smash!
Headstrong - “Wishing Well” by Juice WRLD
“Wishing Well” is one of my favorite Juice songs, and these dudes did an extremely solid, clean, rock/metal version! Loving the tones on this mix as well.
Framing Hanley - “Lollipop” by Lil Wayne
THROWBACK! This cover had to go on the list. I remember jamming this nonstop! “Lollipop'' is a fun song to begin with, but adding some real drums and big guitars and deep bass? Man, this was a jam for sure, especially when the chugs come in!
Ghost Fight - “Gucci Gang” by Lil Pump
Love the approach these guys took on this cover! Screaming hook and singing verses were a great idea! Rides super hard and hard hitting mix, love it!
Fame on Fire - “XO TOUR Llif3” / Lil Uzi Vert
We obviously had to throw our version of “XO TOUR Llif3” on here! This song was so much fun to cover. It absolutely changed our careers for the better! Understanding how to incorporate rap/trap/hip-hop elements into our heavy vibes tastefully was the challenge, and we feel we did the song justice! Not to stir any pots or anything, but since this one we’ve seen a lot of similar sounds/covers/videos... not saying anything but kudos to Uzi and TM88 for a smash in the first place!