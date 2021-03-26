Florida’s genre-bending Fame on Fire, who released their debut record Levels last year and just followed it up with a deluxe edition, are here to school you in the 10 Best Rock Covers of Hip-Hop Songs.

The 2020s is poised to tear down the last remaining barriers in music and end these pointless genre wars for good. Now, more than ever, music exists in a fluid state, evidenced by Levels, which embraces hard rock, pop, hip-hop, R&B, punk and those djenty rhythms that have begun to infiltrate more mainstream-angled music.

With the increase in nu-metal’s popularity as of late as well as the rise of trap metal, which is a sort of inversion of nu-metal with aggressive vocals overtaking a hip-hop foundation, we asked Fame on Fire to meet this all somewhere in the middle.

This is far from the typical rock/hip-hop anthems you’ve heard 1,000 times over — no Aerosmith/Run DMC, no Anthrax/Public Enemy. We’re talking fresh covers, a lot of them tackling hits from the last decade in particular.

Before we get rollin’ (rollin’ rollin’) with the picks, follow Fame on Fire on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Spotify and get the deluxe edition of Levels here.