One OK Rock Reveal Fall 2022 North American Tour With You Me at Six + Fame on Fire

Japanese rockers One OK Rock are ready to cross the pond this fall to headline a North American tour, marking their first time stateside in over three years. And they've put together a pretty impressive tour package, bringing along You Me At Six and buzzy upstarts Fame on Fire along for the run.

The tour is set to get underway Sept. 19 at Emo's in Austin, Texas, crossing the country before coming to a close a month later at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium on Oct. 20. All cities, dates and venues can be found at the bottom of this post.

One OK Rock most recently hit with their 2019 album Eye of the Storm, yielding the singles "Stand Out Fit In," "Wasted Nights" and "Change." The four-piece outfit have emerged as one of Japan's most beloved rock acts and have started making inroads in other countries as well. On top of the 2019 album, the group also issued the singles "Wonder," "Broken Heart of Gold" and "Renegades" last year, the latter song featuring a co-writing assist from Ed Sheeran.

As for their support, You Me At Six are currently touring in support of 2021's Suckapunch album, while Fame on Fire recently issued their non-album single "Plastic Heart" earlier this year.

Pre-sale tickets for the tour will be available starting today (June 21) at 12N ET (Artist Presale Password: 10KR2022), while the public on-sale for tickets takes place this Friday (June 24) at 10AM local time. Visit the One OK Rock website for additional ticketing details.

Sept. 19 - Austin, Texas @ Emo’s

Sept. 20 - Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Sept. 21 - Dallas, Texas @ House of Blues

Sept. 23 - Orlando, Fla. @ House of Blues

Sept. 24 - Atlanta, Ga. @ Tabernacle *

Sept. 25 - Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground

Sept. 27 - Philadelphia, Pa. @ Franklin Music Hall

Sept. 28 - Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

Sept. 30 - New York, N.Y. @ Hammerstein Ballroom

Oct. 01 - Boston, Mass. @ House of Blues

Oct. 02 - Montreal, Quebec @ Club Soda

Oct. 04 - Toronto, Ontario @ Rebel

Oct. 05 - Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrews Hall *

Oct. 07 - Cleveland, Ohio @ House of Blues

Oct. 08 - Chicago, Ill. @ Concord Music Hall

Oct. 09 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Fillmore

Oct. 11 - Denver, Colo. @ Ogden Theatre

Oct. 12 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Complex

Oct. 14 - Portland, Ore. @ Roseland Theater

Oct. 15 - Vancouver, British Columbia @ Harbour Event Centre

Oct. 16 - Seattle, Wash. @ Showbox SoDo

Oct. 19 - Oakland, Calif. @ Fox Theater

Oct. 20 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Hollywood Palladium

* No Fame on Fire