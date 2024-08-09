Though Fame on Fire formed a little more than a decade ago, frontman Bryan Kuznitz admitted the last four years have been the most formative for where they're at today.

"It really started when we started touring, legitimately touring consistently," Kuznitz told Chuck Armstrong on Loudwire Nights Thursday (Aug. 8). "It all started with Ice Nine Kills in 2021."

Now, in 2024, they're preparing to release their third full-length record in four years, the highly-anticipated The Death Card.

"I'm really excited," he said. "I do think it's going to change things for us in a really big way."

Beyond the music — which includes the best songs Fame on Fire have ever created — Kuznitz is thrilled for fans to dive deeper into the imagery they've created around The Death Card.

"We gave this everything," Kuznitz confided.

"We really gave this everything — there was no stone unturned. We didn't halfbake anything. This was all thought out. Everything needed to matter. Everything needed to make sense."

He told the Loudwire Nights audience to expect a bit of a concept to The Death Card based around tarot cards. When they started writing and recording, tarot was something Fame on Fire became really interested in, so much so that it began to direct their new music.

"Each song has a tarot card related to it and the lyrical meaning behind the songs is related to the tarot card," he explained.

"A big thing is that the song needed to relate to us in some sort of way, because it felt almost disingenuous and disconnected if it wasn't relating to us, too."

What Else Did Fame on Fire's Bryan Kuznitz Discuss on Loudwire Nights?

Why he likes to reflect on the past and reminisce about what Fame on Fire did in their earlier years

Why he's excited for the new Fame on Fire merchandise that will be released with The Death Card

Why he wants to relish in the release of this new album but also why he's already thinking about what's next

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below

Bryan Kuznitz joined Loudwire Nights on Thursday, Aug. 8

