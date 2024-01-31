You Me At Six Breaking Up After 20 Years, Issue Statement
You Me At Six have announced their plans to split up, but not before a final tour.
In a brief statement issue through their various social media platforms, the group teased that their split will take place in 2025 with a link where fans can sign up for information on their final tour.
Their statement read:
2005-2025
This is the end.
Thank you for being the heartbeat of this band.
Final live shows taking place 2024/2025.
Sign up at https://t.co/TKQnwP6bLc
In addition, the post had a narrated video from the group as well. The clip showed the members of the band walking through a graveyard while the narration went as follows:
Time ....
Something you never have enough of
but always need more of
Sometimes it goes by slowly
sometimes it goes by fast
Some things are over quickly
Some things are built to last
20 years in the making
beyond our wildest dreams
Trips around the sun we've lost count
one more a memory
People love stories with endings
page after page, year after year
We'll give you a final chapter
cause we climbed our Everest, we faced our fears
It's time, it's time for the finish line
It's time for goodbye
For the last time, one more time, this time
A History of You Me At Six
The English rock outfit You Me at Six formed in Weybridge, Surrey. The initial lineup had singer Josh Franchesi, guitarist Max Heyler and Chris Miller, bassist Matt Barnes and drummer Joe Phillips. After 2007, Dan Flint would take over behind the drumkit.
Their first release was the 2006 EP We Know What It Means to Be Alone. By 2008, they finally issued their debut full-length album, Take Off Your Clothes. They've released seven studio albums, with their eighth, Truth Decay, due on Feb. 10.
The band's biggest successes have come in their native U.K., where "The Swarm," "Reckless," "Lived a Lie," "Fresh Start Fever" and "Take on the World" have all topped the U.K. Rock Chart. Stateside, their biggest single was the 2014 song "Room to Breathe" off the Cavalier Youth album. It peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart.
You Me at Six, "Room to Breathe"
Stay tuned as You Me at Six will soon be announcing dates for their final tour celebrating 20 years as a band.
