You Me At Six Breaking Up After 20 Years, Issue Statement

You Me At Six have announced their plans to split up, but not before a final tour.

In a brief statement issue through their various social media platforms, the group teased that their split will take place in 2025 with a link where fans can sign up for information on their final tour.

Their statement read:

2005-2025 This is the end. Thank you for being the heartbeat of this band.

Final live shows taking place 2024/2025. Sign up at https://t.co/TKQnwP6bLc

In addition, the post had a narrated video from the group as well. The clip showed the members of the band walking through a graveyard while the narration went as follows:

Time ....

Something you never have enough of

but always need more of

Sometimes it goes by slowly

sometimes it goes by fast

Some things are over quickly

Some things are built to last

20 years in the making

beyond our wildest dreams

Trips around the sun we've lost count

one more a memory

People love stories with endings

page after page, year after year

We'll give you a final chapter

cause we climbed our Everest, we faced our fears

It's time, it's time for the finish line

It's time for goodbye

For the last time, one more time, this time

A History of You Me At Six

The English rock outfit You Me at Six formed in Weybridge, Surrey. The initial lineup had singer Josh Franchesi, guitarist Max Heyler and Chris Miller, bassist Matt Barnes and drummer Joe Phillips. After 2007, Dan Flint would take over behind the drumkit.

Their first release was the 2006 EP We Know What It Means to Be Alone. By 2008, they finally issued their debut full-length album, Take Off Your Clothes. They've released seven studio albums, with their eighth, Truth Decay, due on Feb. 10.

The band's biggest successes have come in their native U.K., where "The Swarm," "Reckless," "Lived a Lie," "Fresh Start Fever" and "Take on the World" have all topped the U.K. Rock Chart. Stateside, their biggest single was the 2014 song "Room to Breathe" off the Cavalier Youth album. It peaked at No. 4 on Billboard's Mainstream Rock chart.

READ MORE: Rock Bands That Are HUGE in Europe But Not America

You Me at Six, "Room to Breathe"

Stay tuned as You Me at Six will soon be announcing dates for their final tour celebrating 20 years as a band.