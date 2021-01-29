Fame on Fire: The New Band From 2020 You May Have Missed
The year of 2020 was a rough one for everybody. As much as we were all impacted in different ways, you really have to feel for those bands that were ready to make their debut and put out their first album amid a pandemic and other current events at the time from protests for equality to the Presidential race. Florida's Fame on Fire are one of those bands, and they're here to make 2021 their year instead, starting with a new music video for "I'm Fine."
The band's name is one you may remember from when they covered mainstream songs by artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Ed Sheeran, JUICE WRLD, The Weeknd, Halsey and more. On Levels, their debut record, which was released in September of last year, they pulled in their dynamic influences with an original sound, cementing the notion Fame on Fire is not merely a covers group.
"I'm Fine" is a next generation song for fans with equally varied tastes in music as the genre wars of the last handful of decades are nearing a ceasefire. Genre-mashing has gone from cut-and-paste to an entirely fluid state of coalescence, something Fame on Fire expertly execute as they drift from jarring rhythms, plaintive synth textures and breathless, beat-backed ethereal passages.
Watch the video for "I'm Fine," which confronts mental anguish, toward the bottom of the page and follow along with the lyrics directly below.
Fame on Fire, "I'm Fine" Lyrics
I'm stuck inside my head
Hoping I can find a new way out
'Cause all I see is red
With everything you said
You know you're the source of my self-doubt
I'm jolting
I'm broken
Let me be
I can't see what's in me
It's all dead, I'm falling, I'm falling
I can never tell a soul
I will never let my secrets out
'Cause nobody can know
I won't let it show
Do you know what it feels like to drown?
It's chaos
I'm so lost
Who am I?
I can't lie
The imbalance in my head
It's all me, it's all me
I don't wanna talk about it, just let it go
The devil inside of me, he's taking on control
I'm fine
I'm fine
Can we just forget about it, and let it go
There's no way you're saving me, I'm better off alone
I'm fine
I'm fine
I'm nothing to fight right now
But I won't let you bring me down (I know that)
You will find a way somehow
I swear you wanna watch me drown (just know that)
It doesn't have to be this way
I'm tired of the shit you say (but now I'm)
Falling just to write my mistakes
Crumbling from my self-hate, yeah
Yeah, it's alright
(Whoa-oh whoa-oh)
Oh, one more ride
I don't wanna talk about it, just let it go
The devil inside of me, he's taking on control
I'm fine
I'm fine
Can we just forget about it, and let it go
There's no way you're saving me, I'm better off alone
I'm fine
I'm fine
Yeah, it's alright
(Whoa-oh whoa-oh)
Oh, I'm alright
I don't wanna talk about it, just let it go
The devil inside of me, he's taking on control
I'm fine
I'm fine
Can we just forget about it, and let it go
There's no way you're saving me, I'm better off alone
I'm fine
I'm fine
Fame on Fire, "I'm Fine" Music Video
