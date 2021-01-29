Fame on Fire: The New Band From 2020 You May Have Missed

The year of 2020 was a rough one for everybody. As much as we were all impacted in different ways, you really have to feel for those bands that were ready to make their debut and put out their first album amid a pandemic and other current events at the time from protests for equality to the Presidential race. Florida's Fame on Fire are one of those bands, and they're here to make 2021 their year instead, starting with a new music video for "I'm Fine."

The band's name is one you may remember from when they covered mainstream songs by artists such as Lil Uzi Vert, Ed Sheeran, JUICE WRLD, The Weeknd, Halsey and more. On Levels, their debut record, which was released in September of last year, they pulled in their dynamic influences with an original sound, cementing the notion Fame on Fire is not merely a covers group.

"I'm Fine" is a next generation song for fans with equally varied tastes in music as the genre wars of the last handful of decades are nearing a ceasefire. Genre-mashing has gone from cut-and-paste to an entirely fluid state of coalescence, something Fame on Fire expertly execute as they drift from jarring rhythms, plaintive synth textures and breathless, beat-backed ethereal passages.

Watch the video for "I'm Fine," which confronts mental anguish, toward the bottom of the page and follow along with the lyrics directly below.

Fame on Fire, "I'm Fine" Lyrics

I'm stuck inside my head

Hoping I can find a new way out

'Cause all I see is red

With everything you said

You know you're the source of my self-doubt I'm jolting

I'm broken

Let me be

I can't see what's in me

It's all dead, I'm falling, I'm falling I can never tell a soul

I will never let my secrets out

'Cause nobody can know

I won't let it show

Do you know what it feels like to drown? It's chaos

I'm so lost

Who am I?

I can't lie

The imbalance in my head

It's all me, it's all me I don't wanna talk about it, just let it go

The devil inside of me, he's taking on control

I'm fine

I'm fine

Can we just forget about it, and let it go

There's no way you're saving me, I'm better off alone

I'm fine

I'm fine I'm nothing to fight right now

But I won't let you bring me down (I know that)

You will find a way somehow

I swear you wanna watch me drown (just know that)

It doesn't have to be this way

I'm tired of the shit you say (but now I'm)

Falling just to write my mistakes

Crumbling from my self-hate, yeah Yeah, it's alright

(Whoa-oh whoa-oh)

Oh, one more ride I don't wanna talk about it, just let it go

The devil inside of me, he's taking on control

I'm fine

I'm fine

Can we just forget about it, and let it go

There's no way you're saving me, I'm better off alone

I'm fine

I'm fine Yeah, it's alright

(Whoa-oh whoa-oh)

Oh, I'm alright I don't wanna talk about it, just let it go

The devil inside of me, he's taking on control

I'm fine

I'm fine

Can we just forget about it, and let it go

There's no way you're saving me, I'm better off alone

I'm fine

I'm fine

Fame on Fire, "I'm Fine" Music Video