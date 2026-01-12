All That Remains have a new guitarist and it's Ken Susi, the former As I Lay Dying and Unearth musician. Having split with Jason Richardson last summer, the band has now filled the open slot in the band as they prepare to return to touring.

The group began teasing the addition of a new guitarist over the weekend, posting a teaser clip with a pair of hands playing a wicked guitar solo and inviting fans to guess who the new musician joining their band would be. There was plenty of fan speculation in advance that it actually would be Susi.

What Ken Susi Said About Joining All That Remains

Having sufficiently worked up the All That Remains fans, both Susi and All That Remains issued a joint statement confirming Susi's involvement with the group through their respective Instagram accounts.

Susi's comments read as follows:

I’m incredibly honored to be joining All That Remains as their new guitarist. My connection to this band goes back to the late ’90s, when I first met Mike, Oli and Phil at underground shows in Western Massachusetts. Those early days shaped so much of who I am, and coming back together now truly feels full circle. I’m also deeply honored to step in for my late friend Oli Herbert. Oli was not only an extraordinary musician, but a close friend whose presence and influence will always be felt. His shoes can never truly be filled, and I carry his spirit with me every time I pick up the guitar. After decades of friendship, shared history, and mutual support, it means everything to get on stage with this band and contribute to a project I genuinely believe in. I can’t wait to hit the road and share what we’ve been working on with all of you. See you out there.

Where Do You Know Ken Susi From?

For many years, Susi was best known for his work in the metalcore outfit Unearth. He started as the band's rhythm guitarist and backing vocalist back in 1998 and remained with the group through 2023. That stint yielded seven Unearth studio albums, but he was absent from their 2023 set The Wretched, The Rumors.

After exiting Unearth, he served as the guitarist and backing vocalist in As I Lay Dying from 2022 through 2024. His guitar work can be heard on the 2024 album Through Storms Ahead. But Susi was among a mass exodus from the band in the fall of 2024. Footage of a domestic disturbance between singer Tim Lambesis and his wife Dany leaked shortly after all of the band members had exited the group.

Now the guitarist gets a fresh start with another veteran group in All That Remains. He takes over for Jason Richardson who had manned the guitar spot since filling in for their group after Oli Herbert's 2018 death.

He'll be with the band when they return to the road on April 29 in Albany, N.Y. See all of All That Remains tour dates and get ticketing info through the group's website.

