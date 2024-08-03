Setlist + Video: Megadeth Kick Off Summer 2024 Tour With Mudvayne + All That Remains
The first date of Megadeth's summer 2024 tour is underway, with the legendary thrash metal band sharing the stage with Mudvayne and All That Remains at the Walmart Amphitheatre in Rogers, Arkansas Friday (Aug. 2) night.
The run stretches through Sept. 28 with an impressive lineup from top to bottom and is one of this summer's many big tour packages.
See the setlist for each band below in addition to fan-filmed footage.
Megadeth Aug. 2, 2024 Setlist - Walmart Amp in Rogers, Ark.
The lineup of Dave Mustaine, James LoMenzo, Dirk Verbeuren and Teemu Mantysaari have come together into a finely tuned touring machine over the last year, with the opening night of the trek serving up its fair share of fan favorites along the way.
"The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!"
"Hangar 18"
"Dread and the Fugitive Mind"
"Sweating Bullets"
"Angry Again"
"She-Wolf"
"Skin o' My Teeth"
"Dystopia"
"Trust"
"A Tout le Monde"
"Tornado of Souls"
"We'll Be Back"
"Symphony of Destruction"
"Peace Sells"
Encore:
"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"
Megadeth, "Hangar 18" (Aug. 2, 2024)
Mudvayne Aug. 2, 2024 Setlist - Walmart Amp in Rogers, Ark.
Mudvayne's reunion era continues with another major direct support slot on a summer tour.
The group has been working on new music, but time will tell if anything official arrives on that front. In the meantime, Mudvayne are leaning on a wealth of classic tracks and fan-favorites.
"Dig"
"Under My Skin"
"Not Falling"
"Death Blooms"
"Fall Into Sleep"
"A New Game"
"Dull Boy"
"Nothing to Gein"
"Fish Out of Water"
"World So Cold"
"Happy?"
Mudvayne, "Dig" (Aug. 2, 2024)
All That Remains Aug. 2, 2024 Setlist - Walmart Amp. in Rogers, Ark.
Kicking things off on this run are veteran metalcore band All That Remains.
The Phil Labonte-led group have been relatively quiet on the music front in recent years, last releasing a new album in 2018. But it appears as though they're ramping up to something on the horizon, having released two new singles earlier this year.
"Now Let Them Tremble"
"This Calling"
"Six"
"Divide"
"Let You Go"
"Chiron"
"Two Weeks"
Megadeth / Mudvayne / All That Remains 2024 Tour Dates
The current tour continues with dates in Houston, Albuquerque, Denver and Phoenix this week.
See all the stops listed below and get your tickets for the run through Megadeth's website.
Aug 3 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall
Aug 5 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre
Aug 6 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena
Aug 8 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater
Aug 10 - Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug 12 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre
Aug 13 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood
Aug 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverick Arena*
Aug 20 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 21 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 23 - Macon, Ga. @ Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*
Aug 24 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ IThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept 3 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept 5 - Huntington, W.V. @ Marshall Health Network Arena*
Sept 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion
Sept 7 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept 9 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena*
Sept 10 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena*
Sept 11 - Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank
Sept 13 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Sept 14 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept 15 - Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live!*
Sept 17 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center
Sept 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE
Sept 20 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center
Sept 21 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
Sept 26 - St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Sept 27 - Southaven, Miss. @ Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*
Sept 28 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
