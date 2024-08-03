The first date of Megadeth's summer 2024 tour is underway, with the legendary thrash metal band sharing the stage with Mudvayne and All That Remains at the Walmart Amphitheatre in Rogers, Arkansas Friday (Aug. 2) night.

The run stretches through Sept. 28 with an impressive lineup from top to bottom and is one of this summer's many big tour packages.

See the setlist for each band below in addition to fan-filmed footage.

Megadeth Aug. 2, 2024 Setlist - Walmart Amp in Rogers, Ark.

The lineup of Dave Mustaine, James LoMenzo, Dirk Verbeuren and Teemu Mantysaari have come together into a finely tuned touring machine over the last year, with the opening night of the trek serving up its fair share of fan favorites along the way.

"The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!"

"Hangar 18"

"Dread and the Fugitive Mind"

"Sweating Bullets"

"Angry Again"

"She-Wolf"

"Skin o' My Teeth"

"Dystopia"

"Trust"

"A Tout le Monde"

"Tornado of Souls"

"We'll Be Back"

"Symphony of Destruction"

"Peace Sells"

Encore:

"Holy Wars... The Punishment Due"

via setlist.fm

Megadeth, "Hangar 18" (Aug. 2, 2024)

Mudvayne Aug. 2, 2024 Setlist - Walmart Amp in Rogers, Ark.

Mudvayne's reunion era continues with another major direct support slot on a summer tour.

The group has been working on new music, but time will tell if anything official arrives on that front. In the meantime, Mudvayne are leaning on a wealth of classic tracks and fan-favorites.

"Dig"

"Under My Skin"

"Not Falling"

"Death Blooms"

"Fall Into Sleep"

"A New Game"

"Dull Boy"

"Nothing to Gein"

"Fish Out of Water"

"World So Cold"

"Happy?"

via setlist.fm

Mudvayne, "Dig" (Aug. 2, 2024)

All That Remains Aug. 2, 2024 Setlist - Walmart Amp. in Rogers, Ark.

Kicking things off on this run are veteran metalcore band All That Remains.

The Phil Labonte-led group have been relatively quiet on the music front in recent years, last releasing a new album in 2018. But it appears as though they're ramping up to something on the horizon, having released two new singles earlier this year.

"Now Let Them Tremble"

"This Calling"

"Six"

"Divide"

"Let You Go"

"Chiron"

"Two Weeks"

via setlist.fm

Megadeth / Mudvayne / All That Remains 2024 Tour Dates

The current tour continues with dates in Houston, Albuquerque, Denver and Phoenix this week.

See all the stops listed below and get your tickets for the run through Megadeth's website.

Aug 3 - Houston, Texas @ 713 Music Hall

Aug 5 - Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheatre

Aug 6 - Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

Aug 8 - Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug 9 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ YouTube Theater

Aug 10 - Concord, Calif. @ Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug 12 - Auburn, Wash. @ White River Amphitheatre

Aug 13 - Bend, Ore. @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug 16 - Las Vegas, Nev. @ Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

Aug 17 - Salt Lake City, Utah @ Maverick Arena*

Aug 20 - Irving, Texas @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 21 - Austin, Texas @ Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 23 - Macon, Ga. @ Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater*

Aug 24 - West Palm Beach, Fla. @ IThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept 3 - Tinley Park, Ill. @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept 5 - Huntington, W.V. @ Marshall Health Network Arena*

Sept 6 - Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion

Sept 7 - Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept 9 - Reading, Pa. @ Santander Arena*

Sept 10 - Albany, N.Y. @ MVP Arena*

Sept 11 - Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank

Sept 13 - Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

Sept 14 - Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept 15 - Richmond, Va. @ Virginia Credit Union Live!*

Sept 17 - Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center

Sept 18 - Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE

Sept 20 - Noblesville, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center

Sept 21 - Clarkston, Mich. @ Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept 24 - Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

Sept 26 - St Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sept 27 - Southaven, Miss. @ Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove*

Sept 28 - Nashville, Tenn. @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium