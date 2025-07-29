All That Remains Parting Ways With Guitarist Jason Richardson, See Statements

All That Remains will be undergoing a lineup change, as the band has announced that they are parting ways with guitarist Jason Richardson.

The split appears to be an amicable one as the band glowingly endorsed Richardson pursuing his future projects and encouraged fans to continue supporting the musician amongst his future endeavors.

What Did All That Remains Say About Jason Richardson?

All That Remains announced the split via their X account. Their statement was brief and did not reveal how they intend to replace Richardson's contributions.

Their comments can be read below.

All That Remains and Jason Richardson have decided to part ways as Jason focuses on his own projects. We love him and are grateful for the time, music and memories we've shared. We wish him nothing but success and happiness moving forward. We're so excited to see what he has in store for the music world and we're absolutely sure it is going to blow our collective minds. Our new album Antifragile is out now. Stream it everywhere and keep supporting Jason in all his future endeavors. - All That Remains

What Jason Richardson Said About the Split?

Richardson also weighed in on the split on X, reinforcing that it was an amicable parting of the ways.

His full comments can be read below:

All That Remains and I have decided to amicably part ways. I’m incredibly proud of the record we made together and grateful for the relationships I’ve built during my time with the band. With everything happening in my own career and new opportunities that I have ahead, I need to prioritize what makes the most sense for my long-term future. There will be updates soon that I’m really excited to share with you all! I genuinely wish the rest of the band the absolute best in everything they choose to pursue. Excited for my next chapter! I’ve been grinding on a lot of different things behind the scenes and I’m feeling very optimistic rn

Jason Richardson's All That Remains History

Jason Richardson came into All That Remains at a crucial moment in time. He took over on guitar following the unexpected death of longtime lead guitarist Oli Herbert in 2018. Richardson then helped the band honor their touring commitments for 2018's Victim of the New Disease album.

Though Richardson is exiting the group just months after the release of Antifragile earlier this year, he did appear on the record. Richardson is not only credited with guitars, but also keyboards and programming on the album.

At present, no dates are currently scheduled for All That Remains. It has not been revealed who will fill the void when the band eventually returns to the road.