Watch Nickelback’s ‘Rockstar’ Transformed Into a Sea Shanty

Hey, hey, even sea shanty singers can be rockstars! Thanks to TikTok, there's a new viral sensation as a group called The Lottery Winners have turned Nickelback's "Rockstar" into a sea shanty with the band getting involved as well.

It started about a week ago when The Lottery Winners responded to a request to turn a Nickelback track into a sea shanty by taking on the band's 2005 single "Rockstar." While word of the cover quickly spread, things really took off over the weekend when Nickelback got involved and helped add a fresh take to the original post while sharing it on their own TikTok page. The Nickelback-added version, posted two days ago, has nearly 241,000 "loves."

Check out the original version below followed by the updated version below that:

Sea shanties have become hugely popular over the past month as a TikTok trend, and one of the biggest beneficiaries has been Scottish postman Nathan Evans, who was recently able to quit his job after his sea shanty take on "Soon May the Wellerman" come landed him in the U.K. Top 10, according to NME.

Evans recently signed a record deal with Polydor as a result of his newfound success.

Will the popularity of sea shanties give this Nickelback hit a second life on the charts? That remains to be seen. But for now enjoy this fresh take on a familiar favorite in the player above.