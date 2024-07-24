Though Deadpool and Wolverine doesn't arrive in theaters until this weekend, Nickelback have stepped up to show their support of the film providing a "preemptive message" to anyone who dares to criticize the film.

Nickelback Has Their Back

In a show of what can be assumed as Canadian loyalty, Nickelback have filmed and shared a video defending the new Deadpool and Wolverine film, co-starring Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds and his Aussie pal and co-star Hugh Jackman, though it's only Reynolds that seems to be garnering their adoration.

The clip finds all four members of Nickelback sporting Deadpool and Wolverine masks, though Mike Kroeger and Ryan Peake soon learn how uncomfortable and itchy the Deadpool masks are.

As self-proclaimed "experts in navigating irrational hate in the face of tremendous success," Nickelback felt the desire to stand up for the film before the word of mouth starts to circulate on the film featuring two characters from Marvel's X-Men universe.

"We have an important preemptive message for anyone even thinking of criticizing the film Deadpool and Wolverine, or Ryan Reynolds," declared singer Chad Kroeger.

He and the rest of the band, including a marvelously costumed Daniel Adair sporting Wolverine's Adamantium claws, run down a list of impressive accolades the Deadpool franchise has achieved. As if that weren't enough, Kroeger closes his argument stating, "For Ryan Reynolds, well just look at this photograph - that is a beautiful Canadian man right there."

Re-masking themselves, the four band members then rise, look at the screen and proclaim, "So yeah, let's fucking go."

Reynolds was later shown Nickelback's video during an interview, commenting, "My god. I love those guys."

A Call 'Back

It appears the love goes both ways, as Reynolds has previously defended Nickelback as the Deadpool character.

Back in 2018, there was a Deadpool take off of Fred Savage's Princess Bride scene with a grown Savage in bed telling Deadpool, "You're Marvel licensed by Fox. It's like if the Beatles were produced by Nickelback. It's music but it sucks."

"That's it. I'm done. I've had it with all this Nickelback hating," Deadpool shot back, serving up a series of facts just like Nickelback in their defense of Deadpool in the newly posted video.

The clip ends with Savage and Deadpool bonding in a sing-along of "How You Remind Me."

Deadpool Respects The Back

What Critics Are Actually Saying About Deadpool and Wolverine

The first reviews have started coming in on Deadpool and Wolverine, with the critics giving it an 81 percent through the review centric site, Rotten Tomatoes.

Brian Truitt of USA Today offers, "The best of the MCU outings since Avengers: Endgame." Johnny Oleksinski of the New York Post raves, "Easily the best Marvel has delivered since 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home." "It's one of the most wildly enjoyable comic book movies ever" added Rohan Patel of ComicBookMovie.com.

"The cameos are spectacular in a way that will resonate with anyone who’s been going to the multiplexes over the last 30 years (one of them left me laughing in tears), and the best of them are lovingly extended into genuine supporting roles," stated David Ehrlich of Indiewire.

That said, things were a little more mixed in terms of a review score for Deadpool and Wolverine through Metacritic. The site, which compiled critics' reviews, gave it a cumulative score of 55 based on 47 reviews that had been tabulated at press time.

As stated, Deadpool and Wolverine starts on July 26 in theaters, so you'll soon be able to come to your own conclusion. The trailer for the film can be seen below.

Deadpool and Wolverine Trailer