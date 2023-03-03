The internet was confused, to say the least, when Nickelback first teased "San Quentin" back in 2022 ahead of their most recent album Get Rollin'. Chad Kroeger and Ryan Peake sat down with the radio station WRAT to talk about the audience response to the track's initial teaser, explaining that releasing a song with more of a metal tone wasn't actually out of left field for them.

"All of our records are all over the map," Kroeger explained. "We don’t have one record that really sort of sounds the same in terms of songwriting from top to bottom... and I absolutely love that. I don’t know how we sort of did that and how we got the acceptance from our fans to be able to do that, but we’re very lucky because we don’t have to record the same kind of music thinking to ourselves, ‘Well, the fans are expecting this, so we’ve just gotta give ’em a whole album of that.’"