Canada’s 2023 Rock + Metal Juno Awards Nominees Revealed – Nickelback, Three Days Grace + More
The nominees for Canada's 2023 Juno Awards have been revealed and it could be a big year for Avril Lavigne, while rock and metal are both well represented with nods for Nickelback, Three Days Grace, Alexisonfire, Cancer Bats, Voivod and many more.
Lavigne was the artist with the second most nominations, with the potential to take home five honors after the ceremony concludes. She's been nominated in the major categories for Artist of the Year, Single of the Year ("Bite Me") and Album of the Year (Love Sux), while also earning nods for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award and Pop Album of the Year (Love Sux).
This year's Rock Album of the Year nominees include Alexisonfire's Otherness, Billy Talent's Crisis of Faith, Nickelback's Get Rollin', The Sheepdogs' Outta Sight and Three Days Grace's Explosions. Both Alexisonfire and Nickelback have also been announced as performers at this year's event, with Nickelback going into the Juno's Hall of Fame as well on the big night.
On the metal side of things, the nominees for Metal / Hard Music Album of the Year include Cancer Bats' Psychic Jailbreak, Get the Shot's Merciless Destruction, Skull Fist's Paid in Full, Voivod's Synchro Anarchy and Wake's Thought Form Descent.
Elsewhere, the Group of the Year nominees include Arcade Fire, Arkells, Billy Talent, Metric and the Reklaws.
See all of the rock and metal related nominees listed below and check out the full list of nominees here
Canada's 52nd annual Juno Awards will take place March 13 at Edmonton's Rogers Place with host Simu Liu. In addition to Nickelback and Alexisonfire, other performers during the ceremony will include AP Dhillon, Aysanabee, Banx & Ranx together with Preston Pablo and Rêve, Jessie Reyez, Tate McRae and Tenille Townes. Tickets are available here.
Rock Album of the Year
Otherness - Alexisonfire
Crisis of Faith - Billy Talent
Get Rollin’ - Nickelback
Outta Sight - The Sheepdogs
EXPLOSIONS - Three Days Grace
Metal / Hard Music Album of the Year
Psychic Jailbreak - Cancer Bats
Merciless Destruction - Get The Shot
Paid In Full - Skull Fist
Synchro Anarchy - VOIVOD
Thought Form Descent - WAKE
TikTok Juno Fan Choice Awards
Avril Lavigne
Lauren Spencer-Smith
MacKenzie Porter
Preston Pablo
Rêve
Shawn Mendes
Tate McRae
The Reklaws
The Weeknd
Tyler Shaw
Single of the Year
"Bite Me" - Avril Lavigne
"Flowers Need Rain" - Preston Pablo and Banx
"When You’re Gone" - Shawn Mendes
"she’s all i wanna be" - Tate McRae
"Sacrifice" - The Weeknd
Album of the Year
WHO HURT YOU? - Ali Gatie
Love Sux - Avril Lavigne
Demons Protected By Angels - NAV
i used to think i could fly - Tate McRae
Dawn FM - The Weeknd
Artist of the Year
Avril Lavigne
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Michael Bublé
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Group of the Year
Arcade Fire
Arkells
Billy Talent
Metric
The Reklaws
Pop Album of the Year
In The Meantime - Alessia Cara
Love Sux - Avril Lavigne
The Loneliest Time - Carly Rae Jepsen
i used to think i could fly - Tate McRae
Dawn FM - The Weeknd