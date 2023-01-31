Canada’s 2023 Rock + Metal Juno Awards Nominees Revealed – Nickelback, Three Days Grace + More

The nominees for Canada's 2023 Juno Awards have been revealed and it could be a big year for Avril Lavigne, while rock and metal are both well represented with nods for Nickelback, Three Days Grace, Alexisonfire, Cancer Bats, Voivod and many more.

Lavigne was the artist with the second most nominations, with the potential to take home five honors after the ceremony concludes. She's been nominated in the major categories for Artist of the Year, Single of the Year ("Bite Me") and Album of the Year (Love Sux), while also earning nods for the TikTok Juno Fan Choice Award and Pop Album of the Year (Love Sux).

This year's Rock Album of the Year nominees include Alexisonfire's Otherness, Billy Talent's Crisis of Faith, Nickelback's Get Rollin', The Sheepdogs' Outta Sight and Three Days Grace's Explosions. Both Alexisonfire and Nickelback have also been announced as performers at this year's event, with Nickelback going into the Juno's Hall of Fame as well on the big night.

On the metal side of things, the nominees for Metal / Hard Music Album of the Year include Cancer Bats' Psychic Jailbreak, Get the Shot's Merciless Destruction, Skull Fist's Paid in Full, Voivod's Synchro Anarchy and Wake's Thought Form Descent.

Elsewhere, the Group of the Year nominees include Arcade Fire, Arkells, Billy Talent, Metric and the Reklaws.

See all of the rock and metal related nominees listed below and check out the full list of nominees here

Canada's 52nd annual Juno Awards will take place March 13 at Edmonton's Rogers Place with host Simu Liu. In addition to Nickelback and Alexisonfire, other performers during the ceremony will include AP Dhillon, Aysanabee, Banx & Ranx together with Preston Pablo and Rêve, Jessie Reyez, Tate McRae and Tenille Townes. Tickets are available here.

Rock Album of the Year

Otherness - Alexisonfire

Crisis of Faith - Billy Talent

Get Rollin’ - Nickelback

Outta Sight - The Sheepdogs

EXPLOSIONS - Three Days Grace

Metal / Hard Music Album of the Year

Psychic Jailbreak - Cancer Bats

Merciless Destruction - Get The Shot

Paid In Full - Skull Fist

Synchro Anarchy - VOIVOD

Thought Form Descent - WAKE

TikTok Juno Fan Choice Awards

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

MacKenzie Porter

Preston Pablo

Rêve

Shawn Mendes

Tate McRae

The Reklaws

The Weeknd

Tyler Shaw

Single of the Year

"Bite Me" - Avril Lavigne

"Flowers Need Rain" - Preston Pablo and Banx

"When You’re Gone" - Shawn Mendes

"she’s all i wanna be" - Tate McRae

"Sacrifice" - The Weeknd

Album of the Year

WHO HURT YOU? - Ali Gatie

Love Sux - Avril Lavigne

Demons Protected By Angels - NAV

i used to think i could fly - Tate McRae

Dawn FM - The Weeknd

Artist of the Year

Avril Lavigne

Lauren Spencer-Smith

Michael Bublé

Shawn Mendes

The Weeknd

Group of the Year

Arcade Fire

Arkells

Billy Talent

Metric

The Reklaws

Pop Album of the Year

In The Meantime - Alessia Cara

Love Sux - Avril Lavigne

The Loneliest Time - Carly Rae Jepsen

i used to think i could fly - Tate McRae

Dawn FM - The Weeknd