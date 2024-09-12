The Most (and Least) Played Song Live Off Every Linkin Park Album

Here is the most and least played song live off ever Linkin Park album.

The band pulled out some rarities during their first live show besides their recent fan-exclusive event with new singer Emily Armstrong. But just how often have some of these songs been played during Linkin Park shows? With the help of Setlist.fm, we tracked down the most and least played track off every one of the band's studio albums.

To date, Linkin Park has 938 shows listed on Setlist.fm, which serves as a user-sourced database for concert setlists.

The first date in that database is a December, 8, 2000 set in St. Paul, Minnesota. The listings go all the way through Linkin Park's show on Sept. 11, 2024 at The Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

How many more dates are added to the database is up in the air. We do know, however, that Linkin Park is set to release a new album and play a handful of dates.

From Zero is set to arrive Nov. 15. Before that, the band is playing a string of reunion shows that started with Wednesday's performance. Next up is a date at New York's Barclays Center before heading to Europe.

Here is a breakdown of the most and least played songs from each of Linkin Park's studio albums.

