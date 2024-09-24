Linkin Park have shared an animated video for their second new track with Emily Armstrong, "Heavy Is the Crown," with the game League of Legends.

The group debuted the track live over the weekend during the encore of their Sept. 22 performance in Hamburg, Germany. Fans have shared mostly positive reactions to the track, especially to Armstrong's killer scream during the latter half of it.

The official studio version of the song is now available everywhere and it's been selected as the official 2024 League of Legends World Championship Anthem, thus it's the band's first time collaborating with Riot Games.

Check out the video and the song lyrics below. Linkin Park's new studio album From Zero will be out Nov. 15 and can be pre-ordered at this location.

The group's first song with Armstrong, "The Emptiness Machine," reached the top of Billboard's Alternative and Rock Airplay charts, and landed at No. 21 on the Hot 100 chart. Since its release, it's garnered over 95 million streams on Spotify and 28 million views on YouTube.

The band has also announced three new tour dates. Among the support acts are two viral bands from the modern era. Get more details here.

It's great to have Linkin Park back.

Linkin Park, 'Heavy Is the Crown' Lyrics

[Verse 1: Mike Shinoda]

It's pouring in, you're laid on the floor again

One knock at the door and then

We both know how the story ends

You can't win if your white flag's out when the war begins

Aimin' so high, but swingin' so low

Tryna catch fire, but feelin' so cold

Hold it inside, hope it won't show

I'm sayin' it's not, but inside I know [Pre-Chorus: Mike Shinoda & Emily Armstrong]

Today's gonna be the day you notice

'Cause I'm tired of explaining what the joke is [Chorus: Emily Armstrong]

This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin' down

Try to hold it in, but it keeps bleeding out

This is what you asked for, heavy is the—

Heavy is the crown [Verse 2: Mike Shinoda, Mike Shinoda & Emily Armstrong]

Turn to run, now look what it's become

Outnumbered, ten to onе

Back then, should've bit your tongue

Thеre's no turnin' back this path once it's begun

You're already on that list

Say you don't want what you can't resist

Waving that sword but the pen won't miss

Watch it all fallin' apart like this [Chorus: Emily Armstrong]

This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin' down

Try to hold it in, but it keeps bleeding out

This is what you asked for, heavy is the—

Heavy is the crown [Bridge: Mike Shinoda & Emily Armstrong]

Today is gonna be the day you notice

'Cause I'm tired of explainin' what the joke is

This is what you asked for [Chorus: Emily Armstrong]

This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin' down

Try to hold it in but it keeps bleeding out

This is what you asked for, heavy is the—

Heavy is the crown [Outro: Emily Armstrong]

Heavy is the crown

Heavy is the—

Heavy is the crown

Linkin Park, "Heavy Is the Crown" Music Video