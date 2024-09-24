Linkin Park Debut Animated ‘Heavy Is the Crown’ Video With ‘League of Legends’
Linkin Park have shared an animated video for their second new track with Emily Armstrong, "Heavy Is the Crown," with the game League of Legends.
The group debuted the track live over the weekend during the encore of their Sept. 22 performance in Hamburg, Germany. Fans have shared mostly positive reactions to the track, especially to Armstrong's killer scream during the latter half of it.
The official studio version of the song is now available everywhere and it's been selected as the official 2024 League of Legends World Championship Anthem, thus it's the band's first time collaborating with Riot Games.
Check out the video and the song lyrics below. Linkin Park's new studio album From Zero will be out Nov. 15 and can be pre-ordered at this location.
The group's first song with Armstrong, "The Emptiness Machine," reached the top of Billboard's Alternative and Rock Airplay charts, and landed at No. 21 on the Hot 100 chart. Since its release, it's garnered over 95 million streams on Spotify and 28 million views on YouTube.
The band has also announced three new tour dates. Among the support acts are two viral bands from the modern era. Get more details here.
It's great to have Linkin Park back.
Linkin Park, 'Heavy Is the Crown' Lyrics
[Verse 1: Mike Shinoda]
It's pouring in, you're laid on the floor again
One knock at the door and then
We both know how the story ends
You can't win if your white flag's out when the war begins
Aimin' so high, but swingin' so low
Tryna catch fire, but feelin' so cold
Hold it inside, hope it won't show
I'm sayin' it's not, but inside I know
[Pre-Chorus: Mike Shinoda & Emily Armstrong]
Today's gonna be the day you notice
'Cause I'm tired of explaining what the joke is
[Chorus: Emily Armstrong]
This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown
Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin' down
Try to hold it in, but it keeps bleeding out
This is what you asked for, heavy is the—
Heavy is the crown
[Verse 2: Mike Shinoda, Mike Shinoda & Emily Armstrong]
Turn to run, now look what it's become
Outnumbered, ten to onе
Back then, should've bit your tongue
Thеre's no turnin' back this path once it's begun
You're already on that list
Say you don't want what you can't resist
Waving that sword but the pen won't miss
Watch it all fallin' apart like this
[Chorus: Emily Armstrong]
This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown
Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin' down
Try to hold it in, but it keeps bleeding out
This is what you asked for, heavy is the—
Heavy is the crown
[Bridge: Mike Shinoda & Emily Armstrong]
Today is gonna be the day you notice
'Cause I'm tired of explainin' what the joke is
This is what you asked for
[Chorus: Emily Armstrong]
This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown
Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin' down
Try to hold it in but it keeps bleeding out
This is what you asked for, heavy is the—
Heavy is the crown
[Outro: Emily Armstrong]
Heavy is the crown
Heavy is the—
Heavy is the crown
Lyrics via Genius.com
Linkin Park, "Heavy Is the Crown" Music Video
