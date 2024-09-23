At their Sept. 22 show in Hamburg, Germany, Linkin Park debuted "Heavy Is the Crown," the second new song off their forthcoming album, From Zero.

Stylistically, it's another offering that should please fans of the band's early material. Much like first single "The Emptiness Machine," Mike Shinoda takes the first vocal while new singer Emily Armstrong joins in for a harmony before belting out the chorus herself.

"Heavy Is the Crown" served as the penultimate song in a 27-song set, giving fans a nice surprise during the encore. Armstrong delivers a huge scream in the back half of the song, too!

See fan-filmed footage of Linkin Park playing the new From Zero track and the complete setlist from the Hamburg show further down the page.

READ MORE: Mike Shinoda Recalls the Moment That Kickstarted New Linkin Park Music

When Will "Heavy Is the Crown" Officially Be Released?

Linkin Park have since revealed that "Heavy Is the Crown" will serve as the official anthem for the League of Legends world championship.

It will be released at 11AM ET tomorrow (Sept. 24).

“It’s been an amazing experience partnering with Riot [Games] to bring this anthem to the global League of Legends community,” Shinoda says (via Forbes). “The song is a real highlight of this new era for us, harnessing our signature sound and infusing it with fresh energy. We’re so excited for players and fans to experience this!”

League of Legends is an online multiplayer arena battle game with the world championship taking place this month and through November.

Linkin Park, "Heavy Is the Crown" Lyrics (via Genius)

It's pourin' in, it laid on the floor again

One knock at the door and then

We both know how the story ends, you can't win

Get your white flags out when the war begins

Aimin' so high but swingin' so low

Tryna catch fire, but feelin' so cold

Hold it inside and hope they won't show

Sayin' it's not, but inside I know Today is gonna be the day you notice

'Cause I'm tired of explainin' what the joke is This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin' down

Tryna hold it in but it keeps bleedin' out

This is what you asked for, heavy is the

Heavy is the crown Turned to run, now look what it's become

Outnumbered tеn to one

Back then, should've bit your tonguе

There's no turnin' back this path once it's begun

You're already on that list

Say you don't want what you can't resist

Waving that sword when the pen won't miss

Watchin' it all fallin' apart like this This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin' down

Tryna hold it in but it keeps bleedin' out

This is what you asked for, heavy is the

Heavy is the crown Today is gonna be the day you notice

'Cause I'm tired of explainin' what the joke is

This is what you asked for This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown

Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin' down

Tryna hold it in but it keeps bleedin' out

This is what you asked for, heavy is the

Heavy is the crown Heavy is the crown

Heavy is the

Heavy is the crown

Linkin Park, "Heavy Is the Crown" (Live - Sept. 22, 2024)

Linkin Park Setlist — Sept. 22, 2024

01. "Somewhere I Belong"

02. "Crawling"

03. "Lying From You"

04. "Points of Authority"

05. "New Divide" ("Moscow Intro")

06. "The Emptiness Machine"

[transition] "Creation Intro A" (with elements of "Castle of Glass")

07. "The Catalyst"

08. "Burn It Down"

09. "Waiting for the End"

10. "Castle of Glass"

11. Joe Hahn solo (Colin on drums)

12. "When They Come for Me" / "Remember the Name" (Mike solo, Colin on guitar and drums)

13. "Lost in the Echo"

14. "Given Up"

15. "One Step Closer"

[transition] "Break/Collapse"

16. "Lost" (shortened; Mike and Emily duet piano version)

17. "Breaking the Habit"

18. "What I've Done"

[transition] "Kintsugi"

19. "Leave Out All the Rest"

20. "My December" (acoustic)

21. "Friendly Fire"

22. "Numb" (with "Numb/Encore" intro)

23. "In the End"

24. "Faint" (extended outro)

Encore:

[transition] "Resolution Intro A"

25. "Papercut"

26. "Heavy Is the Crown" (world premiere, second single off From Zero)

27. "Bleed It Out" (with "A Place for My head' verse 1 in the bridge)

via setlist.fm

Top 50 Nu-Metal Albums of All-Time These are the top 50 nu-metal albums of all time.