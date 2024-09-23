Linkin Park Debut New Song ‘Heavy Is the Crown’ at Show in Germany
At their Sept. 22 show in Hamburg, Germany, Linkin Park debuted "Heavy Is the Crown," the second new song off their forthcoming album, From Zero.
Stylistically, it's another offering that should please fans of the band's early material. Much like first single "The Emptiness Machine," Mike Shinoda takes the first vocal while new singer Emily Armstrong joins in for a harmony before belting out the chorus herself.
"Heavy Is the Crown" served as the penultimate song in a 27-song set, giving fans a nice surprise during the encore. Armstrong delivers a huge scream in the back half of the song, too!
See fan-filmed footage of Linkin Park playing the new From Zero track and the complete setlist from the Hamburg show further down the page.
READ MORE: Mike Shinoda Recalls the Moment That Kickstarted New Linkin Park Music
When Will "Heavy Is the Crown" Officially Be Released?
Linkin Park have since revealed that "Heavy Is the Crown" will serve as the official anthem for the League of Legends world championship.
It will be released at 11AM ET tomorrow (Sept. 24).
“It’s been an amazing experience partnering with Riot [Games] to bring this anthem to the global League of Legends community,” Shinoda says (via Forbes). “The song is a real highlight of this new era for us, harnessing our signature sound and infusing it with fresh energy. We’re so excited for players and fans to experience this!”
League of Legends is an online multiplayer arena battle game with the world championship taking place this month and through November.
Linkin Park, "Heavy Is the Crown" Lyrics (via Genius)
It's pourin' in, it laid on the floor again
One knock at the door and then
We both know how the story ends, you can't win
Get your white flags out when the war begins
Aimin' so high but swingin' so low
Tryna catch fire, but feelin' so cold
Hold it inside and hope they won't show
Sayin' it's not, but inside I know
Today is gonna be the day you notice
'Cause I'm tired of explainin' what the joke is
This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown
Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin' down
Tryna hold it in but it keeps bleedin' out
This is what you asked for, heavy is the
Heavy is the crown
Turned to run, now look what it's become
Outnumbered tеn to one
Back then, should've bit your tonguе
There's no turnin' back this path once it's begun
You're already on that list
Say you don't want what you can't resist
Waving that sword when the pen won't miss
Watchin' it all fallin' apart like this
This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown
Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin' down
Tryna hold it in but it keeps bleedin' out
This is what you asked for, heavy is the
Heavy is the crown
Today is gonna be the day you notice
'Cause I'm tired of explainin' what the joke is
This is what you asked for
This is what you asked for, heavy is the crown
Fire in the sunrise, ashes rainin' down
Tryna hold it in but it keeps bleedin' out
This is what you asked for, heavy is the
Heavy is the crown
Heavy is the crown
Heavy is the
Heavy is the crown
Linkin Park, "Heavy Is the Crown" (Live - Sept. 22, 2024)
Linkin Park Setlist — Sept. 22, 2024
01. "Somewhere I Belong"
02. "Crawling"
03. "Lying From You"
04. "Points of Authority"
05. "New Divide" ("Moscow Intro")
06. "The Emptiness Machine"
[transition] "Creation Intro A" (with elements of "Castle of Glass")
07. "The Catalyst"
08. "Burn It Down"
09. "Waiting for the End"
10. "Castle of Glass"
11. Joe Hahn solo (Colin on drums)
12. "When They Come for Me" / "Remember the Name" (Mike solo, Colin on guitar and drums)
13. "Lost in the Echo"
14. "Given Up"
15. "One Step Closer"
[transition] "Break/Collapse"
16. "Lost" (shortened; Mike and Emily duet piano version)
17. "Breaking the Habit"
18. "What I've Done"
[transition] "Kintsugi"
19. "Leave Out All the Rest"
20. "My December" (acoustic)
21. "Friendly Fire"
22. "Numb" (with "Numb/Encore" intro)
23. "In the End"
24. "Faint" (extended outro)
Encore:
[transition] "Resolution Intro A"
25. "Papercut"
26. "Heavy Is the Crown" (world premiere, second single off From Zero)
27. "Bleed It Out" (with "A Place for My head' verse 1 in the bridge)
Top 50 Nu-Metal Albums of All-Time
The Most (and Least) Played Song Live Off Every Linkin Park Album
Gallery Credit: Rob Carroll