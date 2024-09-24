Linkin Park Book Three More Tour Dates, Two Viral Bands Opening

Linkin Park fans now have three more opportunities to catch the band before the calendar hits 2025. The band just announced a trio of new dates, added on to their previously revealed limited world tour.

The stops include La Defense Arena in Paris, France on Nov. 3, Globe Life Field in Dallas, Texas on Nov. 8 and Allianz Park in Sao Paulo, Brazil on Nov. 15. Bad Omens, Helmet and Jean Dawson have been confirmed as support for the Dallas show. Sleep Token will open in Paris. The opener in Sao Paulo has not been announced.

Having already played several of the initially announced dates, the new stops join the previously revealed performance tonight (Sept. 24) at London's O2, the Sept. 28 date at INSPIRE Arena in Seoul, South Korea and the Nov. 11 stop at Coliseo Medplus in Bogota, Colombia.

All ticketing details for Linkin Park's "From Zero" world tour can be found through the band's website.

The new tour dates come as Linkin Park have just debuted another new song. The track is called "Heavy Is the Crown" and the group just dropped a new animated video after previewing the track earlier this week during a performance in Germany.

"Heavy Is the Crown" served as the penultimate song in a 27-song set, giving fans a nice surprise during the encore. Armstrong delivers a huge scream in the back half of the song, too!

Linkin Park have since revealed that "Heavy Is the Crown" will serve as the official anthem for the League of Legends world championship.

Linkin Park From Zero World Tour 2024 Remaining Dates

Sept. 24 - London, U.K. @ The O2

Sept. 28 - Seoul, South Korean @INSPIRE Arena

Nov. 3 - Paris, France @ La Defense Arena *NEW DATE*

Nov. 8 - Dallas, Texas @Globe Life Field *NEW DATE*

Nov. 11 - Bogota, Colombia @ Coliseo Medplus

Nov. 15 - Sao Paulo, Brazil @ Allianz Park *NEW DATE*

