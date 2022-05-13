Linkin Park Earn New ‘Minutes to Midnight’ Platinum Album + Song Certifications

Though Linkin Park have been largely inactive since 2017 after the death of Chester Bennington (save for promotional efforts of the 20th anniversary of Hybrid Theory), their music is still racking up impressive sales numbers. In fact, the RIAA has just revealed several new multi-platinum and platinum sales certifications for their Minutes to Midnight album and a trio of tracks.

Minutes to Midnight was the band's third studio album, arriving on May 15, 2007. Now, almost 15 years to the release date, the album has been certified five times platinum by the RIAA for over five million units sold. The album surpassed gold and platinum status on June 19, 2007, just a little over a month after the record's release. It became multi-platinum in November of that year and most recently was certified as four-times platinum in August 2017.

Meanwhile, three of the album's songs all have new platinum certifications as well. Tops among all of them is "What I've Done," a song that got an early boost as the theme for the 2007 movie, Transformers. The track shot to No. 1 on the Mainstream Rock and Alternative Airplay charts and crossed over to hit No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2007. According to the latest RIAA certification, the track is now at six times platinum digital single with over six million certified units counted.

Linkin Park, "What I've Done"

"Bleed It Out," the album's second single, is now a four times platinum seller according to the RIAA, for four million digital units certified. The song hit No. 2 on the Alternative Airplay chart and No. 3 on the Mainstream Rock chart back in 2007. It was initially certified gold in 2008, platinum in 2009 and double platinum in 2017.

Linkin Park, "Bleed It Out"

The other song earning a new certification is "Given Up," the fourth track released from the album. The high energy, clap-along song was previously certified as a gold sing in 2017, and is now a platinum digital seller for over a million certified units sold. "Given Up" peaked at No. 4 on the Alternative Airplay chart and No. 5 on the Mainstream Rock Chart in 2008.

Linkin Park, "Given Up"

For those wondering, "Shadow of the Day," the third Minutes to Midnight single, was certified double-platinum in 2017, and "Leave Out All the Rest," the fifth single, was certified platinum in 2017. Congrats to Linkin Park on their most recent certifications.