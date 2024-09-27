Stop overreacting, Linkin Park fans!

Now that it's been a few weeks since Linkin Park made their comeback, revealed Emily Armstrong as their new co-vocalist, shared a couple of songs, announced a new album titled From Zero and played some shows, it seems that people are warming up to this new era of the band.

When the band played their first show in seven years on Sept. 5 in Los Angeles, the internet was instantly flooded with a mixed bag of reactions. Many of them were judgmental right off the bat, criticizing Linkin Park for continuing under the same name despite the absence of Chester Bennington, and comparing Armstrong to the late singer.

It was obviously a very emotional time, and people tend to react out of their emotions. But did people write the band off a little too fast?

Aside from debuting a new singer, the band was also brought under scrutiny due to Armstrong's ties to the Church of Scientology and actor and convicted rapist Danny Masterson.

However, Armstrong shared a statement denouncing her friendship with the actor shortly after, writing, "I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty. To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women and I empathize with the victims of these crimes."

Linkin Park have played a handful of shows with Armstrong since then, and now that they have two songs out, fans are comparing them to the sound of the band's early albums, including Hybrid Theory and Meteora.

So, it seems many have had a change in heart — especially after hearing Armstrong scream. We discuss all of this and more in the video below.

