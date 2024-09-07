New Linkin Park Singer Emily Armstrong Issues Statement on Past Association With Danny Masterson

New Linkin Park singer Emily Armstrong has addressed her prior support and friendship with actor Danny Masterson in a new statement posted to her Instagram stories.

Amid the excitement of Armstrong's announcement as the new co-vocalist of Linkin Park, there was some backlash on social media over her past association with now jailed actor Danny Masterson and the Church of Scientology.

Masterson was publicly accused of rape by multiple women in 2017, including Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, the wife of At the Drive In and The Mars Volta singer Cedric Bixler-Zavala. He was eventually convicted in 2023 on two of three counts of rape during a retrial. The couple repeatedly accused the Church of Scientology of harassment after Carnell-Bixler initially filed charges against the actor and claimed that the Church's tactics continued through the trial.

After Armstrong was announced as Linkin Park's new singer, Carnell-Bixler issued several posts on her Instagram critical of Armstrong's addition to the band and pointing out both her association with the Church of Scientology and with Masterson. She also added a since-deleted post from her husband calling out Armstrong's appearance at Masterson's trial and her friendship with the actor.

What Emily Armstrong Had to Say About Past Danny Masterson Association

In a statement issued to her Instagram Stories, Armstrong addressed her past support of Masterson and her appearance at the trial.

The singer shared through her Instagram account:

Hi, I'm Emily. I'm new to so many of you, and I wanted to clear the air about something that happened a while back. Several years ago, I was asked to support someone I considered a friend at a court appearance, and went to one early hearing as an observer. Soon after, I realized I shouldn't have. I always try to see the good in people, and I misjudged him. I have never spoken with him since. Unimaginable details emerged and he was later found guilty. To say it as clearly as possible: I do not condone abuse or violence against women and I empathize with the victims of these crimes.

linkin park's emily armstrong issues statement on past support of danny masterson Instagram Stories: Emily Armstrong loading...

Linkin Park in 2024

With the band having debuted new music during their livestreamed concert, that opens the door for what comes next. Linkin Park will release a new album titled From Zero due Nov. 15 that will feature “The Emptiness Machine." The album is available for pre-order now.

In addition, there are six dates forthcoming in Los Angeles, New York, Hamburg, London, Seoul and Bogota. Ticketing info can be found at the band's website.

Sept. 11 - Los Angeles, Calif. @ Kia Forum

Sept. 16 - New York, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 22 - Hamburg, Germany @ Barclays Arena

Sept. 24 - London, U.K. @ The O2

Sept. 28 - Seoul, South Korea @ INSPIRE Arena

Nov. 11 - Bogota, Colombia @ Coliseo Medplus