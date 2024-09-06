Chrissie Carnell Bixler Criticizes Linkin Park Over Emily Armstrong Scientology Ties

Chrissie Carnell-Bixler, wife of The Mars Volta and At the Drive-In's Cedric Bixler-Zavala, criticized Linkin Park over their new vocalist Emily Armstrong due to her ties to the Church of Scientology.

Linkin Park just revealed Armstrong as their new co-vocalist yesterday, and the band played a special performance to a small crowd in Los Angeles to commemorate the new chapter.

However, they've received backlash online from individuals who pointed out Armstrong's connection to the Church of Scientology and her alleged friendship with actor Danny Masterson, who was publicly accused of rape by several women in November of 2017 — including Carnell-Bixler.

What Carnell-Bixler Said About Armstrong

Carnell-Bixler wrote several statements on her Instagram Story earlier today (Sept. 6) regarding Armstrong's new role in Linkin Park, claiming that the vocalist supported Masterson during his trial.

See them below.

Linkin Park's new lead singer is a hardcore Scientologist who supported convicted serial rapist both in and out of court. Emily Armstrong is a true believer of the Scientology cult/criminal organization that engages in human and child trafficking, child and elder abuse, the coverups of countless [sexual assaults] on children and adults. Also is. true believe of [L. Ron Hubbard] who said homosexuals are sexual deviants on the same level as pedophiles and all homosexuals should be sent off to a leper colony. You can read all about Scientologists' views on LGBT community in 'Science of Survival' or 'Dianetics.'

Carnell-Bixler also shared a screenshot of a comment that her husband, Bixler-Zavala, once left on Dead Sara's Instagram account, which is the band that Armstrong has fronted since the mid-2000s.

I'm surprised none of you wrote a letter on Danny Masteron's behalf since your corny ass singer showed up to support him in the prelims. Remember Emily? Remember how your fellow scientologist goon squad surrounded one of the Jane Doe's when she was trying to leave the elevators? The court sheriffs had to escort her away from your awful cult. Remember when we did the purification run down Emily? Were you directed to safe point me cuz of what my wife knew? Why can't you shut your mouth during a detox program where people are going through some rough shit but your corny ass is singing like an unsupervised child? Is it cuz you're a born in scientologist that gets a pass? How do you reconcile the homophobia found in the teachings of LRH's book dianetics? Do your fans know about your friend Danny Masterson? Your rapist friend.

Carnell-Bixler reposted a couple of other statements written by other people, but the final one she wrote touched on her husband's relationship with Soundgarden's Chris Cornell and late Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington, noting that both vocalists were vocal in their efforts to end child trafficking.

My husband toured with Soundgarden many times. I'll never forget Chris Cornell telling a packed stadium that The Mars Volta was his favorite band. Chester Bennington and Linkin Park would always play At the Drive-In songs before going out onstage. Chester was a child SA survivor. Chester and Chris had a beautiful bond and I'm told shared a common goal to fight human and child trafficking. Scientology is a human and child trafficking organization protected by a 501(c)3 granted under the Clinton Administration. Linkin Park just replaced Chester with a hardcore 2nd generation Scientologist. Rest In Peace.

About Cedric Bixler-Zavala, His Wife + Danny Masterson

In November 2017, Bixler-Zavala revealed that his wife was one of the women that Masterson had been accused of raping. In the process of speaking out on the matter, the singer also alleged a cover up by the Church of Scientology in which he revealed a pattern of harassment since his wife first filed charges against the actor the year prior.

According to the singer, they included phone and computer tapping, private investigators looking into them and assorted thugs meant to intimidate them. In January 2020, the singer revealed that he and his wife had to put down the family dog after she had consumed rat poison. The singer noted that he blamed the Church and Masterson’s supporters, feeling they were to blame for the alleged poisoning.

In 2022, per Law & Crime, the At the Drive-In singer testified against Masterson. During the testimony, he revealed that his wife had been a member of the Church of Scientology while she was dating Masterson and later answered questions about the discussion in which he learned from his wife the accusation of rape against Masterson.

In 2023, Masterson was found guilty on two of three counts of rape during a retrial, though he was not found guilty of the allegations made against him by Carnell Bixler. The actor was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison, and is currently serving his sentence at the California Men's Colony prison in San Luis Obispo.

After the completion of the trial, Bixler-Zavala stated in a since-deleted Instagram post that he planned to make a list of "Danny's helpers and rape apologists" in order to demonstrate why women don't report rape.

"We fucking told you," he added. "God bless the women that stood up to him and his shitty fucking family. Fuck Scientology. Rot in jail Danny."